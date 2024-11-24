'Dying' King Charles' Cruel Final Wish Revealed As He 'Loses Cancer Fight': 'He Wants to Pop His Clogs Knowing He Stuck it To Prince Andrew Over Epstein Shame'
Convinced his time is running out quickly, cancer-ravaged King Charles is desperate to set his troubled House of Windsor in order, said royal insiders – first by cutting off his scandal-tarred kid brother Prince Andrew.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the dying monarch has been focused on axing the notorious 64-year-old Duke of York's whopping $1.29million annual allowance, as well as shutting down his seven-figure security detail, shared palace sources.
The source stated: "Charles has tried absolutely everything to get Andrew to cut back on his expenses and stop living such a publicly extravagant lifestyle. But Andrew has been obstinate and believes he is within his royal rights to not surrender a single dime.
"Unfortunately, this has left Charles in an untenable position and with few good remedies. So, the king has finally invoked the nuclear option of ditching Andrew's allowance and leaving him to fend for himself. From his perspective, he had no other choice."
Added a second palace insider: "Charles knows his days upon the throne are numbered and he is bent on solving the Andrew problem before it's too late.
"He wants him out of Royal Lodge and out of the public eye no matter what it takes.
"And if that means that Andrew must go begging to his rich pals, so be it. Because, as Charles believes, duty to the crown comes before any allegiance to his blood kin from the House of Windsor."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Andrew has been an outcast since he was sued in August 2021 by Virginia Giuffre, the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's sex slave, who claimed she'd been pimped out to then 41-year-old Andrew when she was just 17.
The now 41-year-old sex victim said Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was under 18 – the first time in 2001, when Epstein and his convicted Madam Butterfly Ghislaine Maxwell took her to a London nightclub with the Prince.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Andrew has strongly denied her charges as well as having any knowledge of Epstein's global sex trafficking ring.
Another royal source said: [Andrew] "believes if he gives up his royal privileges, it would be an admission that he was guilty of the horrible crimes suggested by his years of partying with Epstein."
However, the prince paid Giuffre an estimated $16million to drop her lawsuit and stop her from testifying in February 2022 – just one month after he was stripped of his royal duties and military honors by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.
Since then, palace insiders said Andrew and his immediate family – including ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, and princesses Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 34 – have continued to live it up in the $38million, 31- room Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate, which is also home to Windsor Castle.
Sources said Charles has long begged his disgraced baby bro “to do the right thing" and downsize his living arrangement to the much smaller Frogmore Cottage, which is also on the Windsor Estate.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.