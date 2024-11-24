Home > Entertainment > Cher Cher Blasts Iconic Director as an 'Arrogant Pig' After He Slated Her As Most Difficult Actor He'd Ever Worked With Source: MEGA Cher slammed director Peter Bogdanovich in an interview promoting her newly-released memoir. By: Juliane Pettorossi Nov. 23 2024, Published 8:08 p.m. ET

Cher isn't holding back her scathing thoughts on an "arrogant" director she worked with nearly 40 years ago. The Believe singer, 78, said she "really disliked" Peter Bogdanovich and slammed him as a "pig" after the two worked together on the 1985 film Mask, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Cher claimed the director of the film she worked on in 1985 called her a 'nobody' after asking for her opinion on set.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times about her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the actress remembered Bogdanovich asking for her input on where to film a specific scene. She recalled: "And I say, 'Well, the kitchen is working pretty well, why don’t we do that again?'

Source: MEGA Bogdanovich said in 2019 that Cher was the most difficult actor he had ever worked with.

"The next morning he arrives on set eating an egg sandwich and starts screaming that he’s not going to let me direct this film; I’m a nobody; he can cut me out at any moment. Oh yeah, he was a pig." Cher directly said Bogdanovich was an "a-----e", adding: "He was not nice to the girls in the film and he was so f--king arrogant. I really, really disliked him."

The singer's recollection comes a few years after the late director described Cher as being problematic on set. In 2019, Bogdanovich described Cher as the most difficult actor he'd worked with, citing her lack of trust – particularly towards men.

He told Vulture: "She couldn’t do what Tatum [O’Neal] did in 'Paper Moon.' "She'd start off in the right direction, but she'd go off wrong somehow, very quickly. So I shot a lot of close-ups of her because she's very good in close-ups."

Source: MEGA Cher said the late director was 'not nice to the girls' on the set of the 1985 film 'Mask'.

Along with Bogdanovich, Cher also took a hit at director Frank Oz – who she briefly worked with on the 1990 film Mermaids before getting him fired. She admitted: "I actually got the guy from 'The Muppets' fired. I said, either you're going or I'm going, which is a shame because he's a really good director, but he had a thing about me. "He would go, 'At least my wife loves me!'"

The first part of Cher's two-part memoir is packed with shocking stories from her youth, including details of an affair with a young guitarist and partying with a drunken John Lennon at the Playboy Mansion. Other stories include how she lost her virginity at 14 by having "revenge sex" with her neighbor's son, and how she shared a smooch with Hollywood icon Warren Beatty at just 15 years old.

Source: MEGA Part one of Cher's new memoir details shocking stories from her childhood and more on her marriage to Sonny Bono.

Article continues below advertisement

A bulk of Cher's new book also details her rocky relationship and bitter divorce battle with Sonny Bono, including his shocking bid for full custody of their son Chaz. Their marriage even led to Cher having suicidal thoughts at various times.

She wrote: "I stepped barefoot onto the balcony of our suite and stared down. I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes I couldn’t imagine any other option." The singer admitted she reached this point "five or six times", but each time, she would think about her child, which helped pull her away from the suicidal thoughts. Cher and Sonny were married from 1964 to 1975.