Truth Revealed Over Why Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Rude, Annoying, Ignorant and Hurtful’

Photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

A source confirmed Queen Elizabeth II slammed Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful'.

By:

Nov. 23 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Queen Elizabeth II found Donald Trump to be incredibly disrespectful after he made alleged "ignorant" remarks.

RadarOnline.com can reveal confirmation that the former Queen of the United Kingdom was "annoyed" with the president-elect for speaking negatively about her sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002.

Source: MEGA

The former British monarch was deeply offended by Trump referring to her sister, Princess Margaret, as 'difficult'.

A source involved in organizing Trump’s 2018 visit to the UK with his wife, Melania, said things took a turn when Trump referred to Margaret as "difficult".

They said: "Trump put his foot in it by saying Margaret must have been a difficult sister.

"The Queen was very annoyed with this remark, which she viewed as ignorant and hurtful. She always defended Margaret to the hilt."

Source: MEGA

The president-elect has continuously claimed he had a great relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

The reason behind Trump's alleged comment remains unclear, but he may have been influenced by watching the Netflix series The Crown.

The series depicted Princess Margaret as rebellious, volatile, and resentful of her older sister.

In typical fashion, the president-elect said the remarks were "totally false".

He told the DailyMail: "I heard I was her favorite president. I had a great relationship with the Queen. She liked me and I liked her. She was an amazing woman."

Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September 2022 aged 96, once blasted Trump as "very rude" after he visited Buckingham Palace for the first time.

In his book A Voyage Around The Queen, Craig Brown claimed the late monarch confided in a guest that she had "particularly disliked" how Trump seemed to look over her shoulder as if "searching for someone more interesting".

She was also reported to have speculated that Trump "must have some sort of arrangement" with Melania after hosting him during one of his two visits.

Trump, now 78, visited Buckingham Palace two times during his sole term as president from 2017 to 2021.

Source: MEGA

The late monarch once blasted Trump as 'very rude' after he visited Buckingham Palace for the first time.

The first was for a "working visit" in 2018 one year after his inauguration, and the second was in June 2019 for a state banquet following the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

He faced backlash during his first visit for keeping the British monarch waiting for 10 minutes in 80°F heat. Trump also raised eyebrows when he suddenly stopped walking and forced the queen to sidestep around him.

But according to the president-elect, things were great between him and Queen Elizabeth – even if she did call him "very rude" shortly after his first visit to Buckingham Palace in 2018.

He once told Fox News: "We were laughing and having fun. And her people said she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years.

"Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun. I feel I know her so well and she certainly knows me very well right now, but we have a very good relationship with the United Kingdom."

Trump also spoke highly of Queen Elizabeth upon her passing on September 8, 2022.

He called the late monarch a "grand and beautiful lady" and remembered her "generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor".

He said in a statement: "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth wasn't the only royal to criticize Trump's behavior after he visited Buckingham Palace.

"What a grand and beautiful lady she was – there was nobody like her! Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Queen Elizabeth was not the only royal to criticize Trump behind his back upon his first visit to Buckingham Palace six years ago.

King Charles, who was still only a prince at the time, and his son Prince William, now 42, were said to have "snubbed" the then-president – forcing Queen Elizabeth to meet Trump alone.

A source said: "The royal father and son apparently shared their desire to not take part in the arrangements during informal discussions regarding the president's four-day tour.

"This business of Prince Charles and Prince William not being there for the Trump visit was a snub."

