Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin Latest World War Three Fears: Russia Warns 'Collision Between Nuclear Powers' Is Looming After West Fires Missiles Into Putin's Territory Source: MEGA Russia has warned that the UK’s support for Ukraine could push tensions to the brink of a nuclear clash. By: Radar Staff Nov. 23 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Russia has issued a stark warning that UK support for Ukraine could trigger a nuclear confrontation. Ambassador Andrey Kelin pointed to the West’s backing of Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian territory as a dangerous escalation, which also comes as President Vladimir Putin pledged to launch more hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian targets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: KREMLIN.RU Andrey Kelin cited the West's support for Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian soil as a serious escalation.

Kelin warned that using Western missiles, such as ATACMS, against Russia could result in a "collision between the nuclear powers." The Kremlin also hinted at the right to target countries whose weapons are used against Russian forces.

Source: MEGA Putin warned during a televised appearance Russia would hit back.

Putin ordered the mass production of the "unstoppable" Oreshnik – which is supposedly capable of reaching Britain in under 20 minutes – after hitting the Ukrainian city of Dnipro with an experimental hypersonic missile on Thursday. He said: "There is no countermeasure to such a missile, no means of intercepting it, in the world today. And I will emphasize once again that we will continue testing this newest system. It is necessary to establish serial production."

Amid concerns of intensification, Ambassador Kelin said Britain is now "directly involved" in the war in Ukraine after its Storm Shadow missiles were reportedly used to strike targets inside Russia. British long-range missiles were reportedly authorized for use after the US approved Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles.

Kelin said: "Absolutely, Britain and UK is now directly involved in this war, because this firing cannot happen without NATO staff, British staff as well. "The US administration, support[ed] by France and the UK, has made a deliberate decision to make these strikes, which seriously escalates the situation, and it can bring a collision between the nuclear powers."

The Pentagon also informed Ukraine that North Korean targets supporting Russian forces within Russia are considered a "fair target". The Kremlin has stated it is making "maximum effort" to avoid nuclear conflict, despite updating its nuclear doctrine this week. The new policy allows Russia to deploy strategic weapons if Russia or Belarus is threatened by a non-nuclear nation backed by a nuclear power.

Source: MEGA Putin declared Russia will carry out additional tests of the hypersonic Oreshnik missile 'in combat conditions' after its recent deployment in Ukraine.

It also outlines that an attack using conventional missiles, drones, or aircraft could trigger a nuclear response from Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday: "We have stressed in the context of our doctrine that Russia is taking a responsible position to make maximum effort not to allow such a conflict."

Putin announced that Russia will conduct more tests of the hypersonic Oreshnik missile "in combat conditions", following its recent use in Ukraine. He said in a televised meeting: "We will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and character of the security threats posted to Russia."

He claimed that while not an intercontinental missile, its power could rival strategic or nuclear weapons if multiple missiles were used in a single strike. Putin has also ordered the missile to go into serial production and emphasized the development of similar advanced weapons, claiming no other countries have such technology.

The tyrant acknowledged that other countries will eventually develop similar weapons, but added: "That will be in a year or two. But we have this system now, and that's what matters." Putin's meeting with missile developers took place at the end of a week marked by a significant escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

Source: EAST2WEST Mushroom cloud of smoke covers the English capital.

On Friday, Ukraine’s ex-military commander issued a stark warning that World War 3 was already underway, as soldiers from other countries have been "standing in front of Ukraine". Valery Zaluzhny, who is now serving as Ukraine's envoy to the United Kingdom, said during a ceremony in Kyiv: "I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun." The General stated that as of this year, "Ukraine is no longer just fighting Russia; North Korean soldiers are now facing Ukraine."