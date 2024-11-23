Disturbing Final Images of Liam Payne Spark Questions Over Why He Wasn't Saved From Drug-Fueled Balcony Fall Death
Harrowing new images of Liam Payne being carried to his room have raised questions about whether his death could have been prevented.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details of the troubled star's final moments before his fatal fall on October 16, which have emerged from recorded CCTV footage taken inside the CasaSur Hotel.
The shocking new images, obtained by the Dail Mail, showed Payne being carried – upside down – through the hotel's lobby by three male employees, with two grabbing his arms and the third handling his bottom half.
The One Direction singer was reportedly acting erratic in the lobby, according to witnesses, which led the workers to bring Payne to the elevator and back to his third-floor room.
One onlooker said Payne – who was high on several drugs – was even "convulsing" on the floor.
The released shots have raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his death, as he fell from his room's balcony just minutes after the timestamps on the photos showed.
Fans and media alike are questioning why there were no immediate attempts to intervene as the situation unfolded, fueling further doubts about the true cause of his death.
If Payne was acting so volatile, why did the workers even move him at all? And why weren't police/an ambulance called straight away?
While there is still much that is unknown, a breakdown of the day's timestamps helps show more of what happened during Payne's final moments.
At 3:53 pm, Payne was seen entering the hotel with his friend, Argentine-American businessman Roger Nores. The singer was notabley carrying a small personal bag and appeared in good spirits as he chatted with hotel guests.
He and Nores headed up to his room at roughly 4 pm, and the two headed back to the lobby around five minutes later.
Nores left the hotel just minutes after, and Payne was seen in the lobby scrolling on his laptop around 4:26 pm.
Just two minutes later, Payne was seen going back to his room for what was the first of three of four trips back up in a 30-minute period – according to witnesses.
Every time he returned, guests said he was acting increasingly out of sorts.
It can be assumed that the pop star was abusing drugs during his trips back to his room, as a toxicology report confirmed Payne had "pink cocaine" – a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy – as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his system at his time of death.
The next image of Payne showed him taken back upstairs by the CasaSur staff at roughly 4:54 pm.
Just minutes later, Payne fell 45 feet off his room's balcony. Paramedics arrived at 5:11 pm and certified his death, with an autopsy confirming the singer suffered severe cranial injuries.
The late star's funeral took place on Wednesday at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, with former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson all in attendance.
Also present were Payne's parents, his ex Cheryl Cole – with whom he shares seven-year-old son Bear – and X Factor mogul Simon Cowell.