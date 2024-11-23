Air Stewardess Facing Sack For Posting 'Sick' Messages Online About Being Onboard Flight Carrying Liam Payne's Body: 'She'll Be Lucky to Fly Again'
A British Airways worker could face possible dismissal after revealing she was on the same flight carrying Liam Payne's body home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Summer-Leigh Morrison, a stewardess for the airline, shared an Instagram post revealing she was traveling with the late singer's coffin – reportedly violating airline rules by sharing a photo of the flight manifest showing who was on the flight.
To over 10,000 IG followers, she wrote: "Just been told we're carrying a coffin with us today. To then find out it's Liam Payne's body and his family are on our flight too, heart-breaking."
The air stewardess is believed to have been suspended as the incident is being assessed.
A British Airways source told The Sun: "This stewardess cares more for her online social media following than her job. She has been brought to the attention of bosses due to previous posts."
They continued: "It is a serious data breach, not to mention a callous and heartless move to tell the world of Liam's final journey for the good of her online following.
"She will be lucky to ever fly again with the airline."
The airline confirmed it was "investigating the matter" and that it was "inappropriate to comment further".
The One Direction singer died on October 16 after falling from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires. He was 31.
His private funeral – attended by all of his former bandmates — was held in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday, November 20.
Also spotted were Payne's parents, X Factor boss Simon Cowell, and his ex Cheryl Cole – who shares seven-year-old son Bear with Payne.
On top of Payne's casket were two wreaths – a red and white one from his parents bearing the word "son", and another made up of blue and white flowers that said "Daddy" – from Bear.
Just two days after his funeral, Payne's final moments in the Argentinian hotel were revealed from recorded CCTV footage — showing multiple hotel workers manhandling the troubled star.
The images showed Payne, who was upside down, being carried out of the hotel's lobby and into the elevator by three men.
The singer was brought back to his room, where he fell 45ft to his death shortly after.
In the hours before, hotel guests noted him going from the lobby back to his room multiple times in a 30-minute period – where it can be assumed he was consuming narcotics.
Witnesses said his behavior was more erratic each time he came back to the lobby, with him slamming his laptop on the ground and having alleged outbursts about being "f---ed up".
A toxicology report confirmed Payne had "pink cocaine" – a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy – as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his system when he died.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics after suffering severe cranial injuries from the fall.
