Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Liam Payne

Air Stewardess Facing Sack For Posting 'Sick' Messages Online About Being Onboard Flight Carrying Liam Payne's Body: 'She'll Be Lucky to Fly Again'

Photo of Liam Payne.
Source: MEGA

Speculation around why an ambulance wasn't called before Payne's death has risen following newly released images of CasaSur's CCTV footage.

By:

Nov. 23 2024, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A British Airways worker could face possible dismissal after revealing she was on the same flight carrying Liam Payne's body home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Summer-Leigh Morrison, a stewardess for the airline, shared an Instagram post revealing she was traveling with the late singer's coffin – reportedly violating airline rules by sharing a photo of the flight manifest showing who was on the flight.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

The stewardess reportedly violated airline rules while informing her Instagram followers she was on the same flight as Payne's body.

Article continues below advertisement

To over 10,000 IG followers, she wrote: "Just been told we're carrying a coffin with us today. To then find out it's Liam Payne's body and his family are on our flight too, heart-breaking."

The air stewardess is believed to have been suspended as the incident is being assessed.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne shared batman obsession
Source: MEGA

The One Direction singer fell from his balcony and was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering serious head injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

A British Airways source told The Sun: "This stewardess cares more for her online social media following than her job. She has been brought to the attention of bosses due to previous posts."

They continued: "It is a serious data breach, not to mention a callous and heartless move to tell the world of Liam's final journey for the good of her online following.

Article continues below advertisement

"She will be lucky to ever fly again with the airline."

The airline confirmed it was "investigating the matter" and that it was "inappropriate to comment further".

Article continues below advertisement

The One Direction singer died on October 16 after falling from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires. He was 31.

His private funeral – attended by all of his former bandmates — was held in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday, November 20.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne shared batman obsession
Source: MEGA

Payne's final moments were recently revealed in captured CCTV footage from the CasaSur Hotel.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Also spotted were Payne's parents, X Factor boss Simon Cowell, and his ex Cheryl Cole – who shares seven-year-old son Bear with Payne.

On top of Payne's casket were two wreaths – a red and white one from his parents bearing the word "son", and another made up of blue and white flowers that said "Daddy" – from Bear.

Article continues below advertisement

Just two days after his funeral, Payne's final moments in the Argentinian hotel were revealed from recorded CCTV footage — showing multiple hotel workers manhandling the troubled star.

The images showed Payne, who was upside down, being carried out of the hotel's lobby and into the elevator by three men.

The singer was brought back to his room, where he fell 45ft to his death shortly after.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral
Source: MEGA

The late singer's funeral was held on November 20 and was attended by his former One Direction bandmates.

Article continues below advertisement

In the hours before, hotel guests noted him going from the lobby back to his room multiple times in a 30-minute period – where it can be assumed he was consuming narcotics.

Witnesses said his behavior was more erratic each time he came back to the lobby, with him slamming his laptop on the ground and having alleged outbursts about being "f---ed up".

Article continues below advertisement

A toxicology report confirmed Payne had "pink cocaine" – a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy – as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his system when he died.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics after suffering severe cranial injuries from the fall.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.