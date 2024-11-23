Begging Brad Pitt 'On His Knees Pleading for Access to Kids' in Latest Cruel Twist Amid Vineyard Battle With Ex Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has apparently cut hated Brad Pitt off from their kids, and sources said the actor is now so desperate that he's ready to beg his ex to let him see their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal!

An insider shared: "Brad has not given up on his kids and it's been incredibly tough for him to be so alienated from them. The longer it goes, the more painful it gets.

"With the holidays coming, he's feeling the heartbreak even more and he's now saying he's willing to do whatever it takes to get some time with them even if it means swallowing his pride and asking Angelina to show some mercy."