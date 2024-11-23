Camera-Shy Rob Kardashian 'In Standoff' With Momager Kris Jenner's Ambitions for His Little Girl Dream, 7: 'He Doesn't Want Her Involved in the Family Machine'

Camera-shy Rob Kardashian has no desire to keep up with the Kardashians in their relentless pursuit of the spotlight and now he's in a standoff with momager Kris Jenner's ambitions for his daughter, Dream.

"Rob doesn't want his mom to turn his daughter into another fast-food faux celebrity", dished an insider.

The only son in the Kardashian clan has always been a bit player in the family's drama, and now he desperately wants the same privacy for Dream, seven, his daughter with Blac Chyna, RadarOnline.com can reveal.