The Final Photos: Liam Payne Seen Being Carried Through Hotel Lobby after 'Convulsing’ on Floor Just Minutes Before Tragic Balcony Plunge

The troubled pop star was then taken by elevator back to his third-floor suite, where he fell to his death shortly after.

The timestamp on the still image showed it was taken at 4:54:48 pm. However, a second picture taken from CCTV outside Payne's room showed him and the workers at 4:54:37 pm – eleven seconds before they were in the lobby.

According to a hotel guest, getting from the lobby to the third floor takes well over a minute – meaning one of the timestamps must have been incorrect.