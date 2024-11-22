The Final Photos: Liam Payne Seen Being Carried Through Hotel Lobby after 'Convulsing’ on Floor Just Minutes Before Tragic Balcony Plunge
Chilling new photos show Liam Payne's final moments inside the Buenos Aires hotel before his fatal fall on October 16.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late One Direction singer was carried back to his room by three workers at the CasaSur Hotel in a moment taken from recorded CCTV footage.
The images, obtained by DailyMail.com, showed the British singer – who was high on several drugs – being manhandled by the employees after one witness said he was "convulsing" on the lobby floor.
Payne was seen being carried upside down with two men grabbing his arms and one holding up his lower region.
The troubled pop star was then taken by elevator back to his third-floor suite, where he fell to his death shortly after.
The timestamp on the still image showed it was taken at 4:54:48 pm. However, a second picture taken from CCTV outside Payne's room showed him and the workers at 4:54:37 pm – eleven seconds before they were in the lobby.
According to a hotel guest, getting from the lobby to the third floor takes well over a minute – meaning one of the timestamps must have been incorrect.
Just minutes later, Payne fell 45 feet off his room's balcony. Paramedics arrived at 5:11 pm and certified his death, with an autopsy confirming the singer suffered multiple head injuries.
A breakdown of the day's timestamps helps show more of what happened during Payne's final moments.
At 3:53 pm, Payne was seen entering the hotel with his friend, Argentine-American businessman Roger Nores.
The singer was notabley carrying a small personal bag and appeared in good spirits as he chatted with hotel guests.
He and Nores headed up to his room at roughly 4 pm, and the two headed back to the lobby around five minutes later.
Nores left the hotel just minutes after, and Payne was seen in the lobby scrolling on his laptop around 4:26 pm.
Just two minutes later, Payne was seen going back to his room for what was the first of three of four trips back up in a 30-minute period – according to witnesses.
Payne's behavior was reportedly more erratic every time he returned, with one onlooker claiming he received an email and exclaimed: "F--- this s--- mate", before throwing his computer on the floor.
In another alleged outburst, the singer said: "I used to be in a boyband – that's why I'm so f----- up."
The next image of Payne was the one of him being taken back upstairs by the CasaSur staff.
It can be assumed that the pop star was consuming narcotics during his trips back to his room, as a toxicology report confirmed Payne had "pink cocaine" – a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy – as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his system at his time of death.
The late star's private funeral was held on Wednesday, November 20, at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.
Payne's former One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson, were all in attendance.
Also spotted were Payne's parents, X Factor mogul Simon Cowell, and his ex Cheryl Cole – who shares seven-year-old son Bear with Payne.
On top of Payne's casket were two wreaths – a red and white one from his parents bearing the word "son", and another made up of blue and white flowers that said "Daddy" – from Bear.
