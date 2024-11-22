How Queen Elizabeth Went From Welcoming Royal 'Traitor' Meghan Markle As ‘Breath of Fresh Air’ to Branding Her Toxic

The Queen was said to be surprised at Markle's behavior and approach to assimilating into the family, including her rejection of Elizabeth suggesting Prince Edward's daughter Sophie could help guide her on royal duties.

Elizabeth was further stunned by Markle's choice to wear white as she had been married before – and reportedly disapproved of how Harry and the former Suits star treated her friend and longtime dresser, Angela Kelly.

In his bombshell memoir, Harry admitted to being harsh with Kelly and recalled telling her during the tense fittings: "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

He added a frustrated Kelly "fixed me with a look that made me shiver."