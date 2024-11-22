Your tip
How Queen Elizabeth Went From Welcoming Royal 'Traitor' Meghan Markle As ‘Breath of Fresh Air’ to Branding Her Toxic

Composite photo of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth II's true feelings towards Meghan Markle have been exposed.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The details of Queen Elizabeth II's real relationship with Meghan Markle have been exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the late monarch went from welcoming grandson Prince Harry's new wife into the royal family with open arms to branding her "toxic" behind closed doors.

When Harry, 40, initially introduced Markle, 44, to his family, insiders said Elizabeth believed she would be like a "breath of fresh air" and a "great asset" to The Firm.

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth invited Markle to attend a royal event prior to her wedding to Prince Harry as a gesture of approval.

Elizabeth, who died aged 96 in September 2022, was said to have fast-tracked Markle's entry to the royal family.

The late monarch invited Markle to join her Commonwealth Day service, marking the soon-to-be royal's first official engagement two months before she married Harry in a lavish ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

While the gesture was a sign of Elizabeth's approval of Markle, sources said she began having doubts leading up to the royal wedding.

prince harry meghan markles frogmore cottage eviction queen elizabeth plan
Insiders claimed the Queen initially believed Markle would be a 'breath of fresh air' for the monarchy.

The Queen was said to be surprised at Markle's behavior and approach to assimilating into the family, including her rejection of Elizabeth suggesting Prince Edward's daughter Sophie could help guide her on royal duties.

Elizabeth was further stunned by Markle's choice to wear white as she had been married before – and reportedly disapproved of how Harry and the former Suits star treated her friend and longtime dresser, Angela Kelly.

In his bombshell memoir, Harry admitted to being harsh with Kelly and recalled telling her during the tense fittings: "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

He added a frustrated Kelly "fixed me with a look that made me shiver."

queen elizabeth ii meghan markle relationship demise
Sources said Elizabeth's opinion of Markle began to sour leading up to the royal wedding.

Despite Markle's alleged diva behavior, Elizabeth invited the newly crowned Duchess of Sussex on a solo trip with her to Chester.

She later named Markle a royal patron of the National Theatre and Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust in 2018. In turn, Markle announced on her Instagram in January 2020 that she and Harry were leaving their posts as full-time working royals to move to California.

Markle went on to share how lonely she felt during her brief royal tenure in her and Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey at their home in Montecito, where she joked about not knowing she was supposed to curtsy when first meeting the Queen.

meghan markle sister savagely brands prince harry duke of wails
Harry's recent increased solo outings have fueled looming divorce rumors.

Journalist Richard Eden said royal insiders believed Markle was actively looking for reasons to be unhappy while living in the U.K. – and felt she encouraged Harry to be resentful over being the "spare" heir to the throne.

Of course, since their dramatic exit, the feud between the royal family and the Sussexes has only deepened with the release of Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple's transition to life in the U.S. and struggle to break into Hollywood circles hasn't gone exactly as planned. Markle's new lifestyle brand has seemingly stalled after her Spotify podcast series was axed.

Meanwhile, rumors their marriage is on the rocks and Harry misses his life in the U.K. have intensified as the Duke of Sussex has been spotted on a number of solo trips as of late.

