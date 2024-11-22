Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Mariah Carey

Tormented Mariah Carey's Estranged Brother Demands Diva, 55, Turn Over Private Texts As Court Battle Rages Months After Their Mom and Sister's Deaths

Photo of Mariah Carey.
Source: MEGA

The hitmaker was sued by her estranged brother over her 2020 memoir.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mariah Carey’s estranged brother has demanded the singer should "turn over private texts" as their court battle explodes months following the shocking death of their mother and sister.

The hitmaker's legal drama with her estranged sibling began after he claimed she falsely portrayed him as violent and a drug seller in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey
Source: MEGA

Carey's brother filed his lawsuit in 2021 and sued her for defamation and emotional distress.

Article continues below advertisement

Carey's brother filed his lawsuit in 2021 and sued her for defamation and emotional distress over her memoir.

Morgan claimed that Carey's memoir damaged his reputation and included fictionalized accounts, such as an alleged fight he had with their father.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer claimed in the book: “It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room.

"I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too."

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey spending habit revealed
Source: MEGA

Carey's brother denied ever getting physical with his parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Carey's brother denied ever getting physical with his parents, as well as the drug dealer accusations.

The "Heartbreaker" singer's lawyers denied any "wrongdoing" and insisted the memoir was written to be an "inspiration" to her fans.

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, a court filing read: "The story of Ms. Carey's rise from a dysfunctional and sometimes violent family environment has significant public value, particularly to any young person who may find her/himself stuck in similarly harsh and dispiriting circumstances and who can benefit from the inspiration to employ their talents in pursuit of their dreams."

Several claims in the lawsuit were dismissed, but Carey's brother was granted permission to pursue his claims regarding the drug dealer accusation.

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey brother lawsuit memoir
Source: MEGA

Carey's brother demanded she turn over “all communications" that refer to him.

Article continues below advertisement

In the motion, Carey's brother demanded she turn over “all communications" that refer to him — which includes original, unedited emails and texts.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported, their mother, Patricia Carey, as well as their sister, Alison Carey, passed away on the same day.

In a statement to People magazine, Carey said: "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

mariah carey sister dies allison carey mega
Source: MEGA

Alison died on the same day as her mother Patricia.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.