Home > Videos > Vladimir Putin Creepy Timelapse Footage Shows How Warmongering Vladimir Putin's Twitchy Hands Froze For Nearly 10 Minutes — After Despot Vanished for 13 Days Source: KREMLIN.RU An eery timelapse video of Vladimir Putin shows his hands frozen for almost 10 minutes. By: Radar Staff Nov. 22 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

An eery new video captured Vladimir Putin’s typically restless hands staying completely still for almost 10 minutes during a fiery speech. RadarOnline.com can reveal the time-lapsed footage showing the Russian politician's motionless hands as he shuffled around during his address to the West, prompting some to suspect the clip was edited to conceal signs of his deteriorating health.

Source: KREMLIN.RU Social media users started spewing conspiracy theories after seeing Putin's eight-minute speech.

The accelerated version of the eight-minute speech – which was his first appearance following a questionable two-week absence from the public eye – showed him sitting at his desk with his hands resting firmly on top. While discussing Ukraine's use of long-range US ATACMS missiles and British Storm Shadow missiles, the dictator's hands and fingers didn't move an inch.

Source: MEGA Putin's health has been put into question following his mysterious two-week disappearance from the public eye.

Watch the video below:

If you speed up the video, it is visible that Putin's hands are not moving and look like they are separate from his body.



The sound and lip movement do not correspond at times.



What do you think? https://t.co/z3G2sznBB9 pic.twitter.com/Gpy9O8c3zA — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 21, 2024

Social media users quickly noticed and began spewing conspiracy theories about the dictator's recent absence. One X user claimed the video could have been a deepfake, while another wrote: "AI? Health issues? You be the judge."

Others pointed out oddities in the speech, such as his voice and lip movement not matching up, the chair behind him randomly moving, and his tie appearing to be blurry. Some also questioned if the leader had Parkinson’s disease, as his hands have often been seen twitching. One wrote: "At times he has a bad tremor. Likely to hide this perhaps then (?) - he often grasps a chair or table etc, likely to keep it from being noticed in that way too."

Putin's last known public appearance was on November 7 at the Valdai Forum in Sochi. According to the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, he has since disappeared for medical reasons. The channel said: "Indeed, Putin has been absent from work recently and receives all reports exclusively via special communications.

Source: KREMLIN.RU Some viewers noticed glitches in Putin's address, including a blurry tie and his lips not matching up with his voice.

"Those close to him are given the same standard answer in such cases: ‘He is undergoing a medical examination and a regular course of general health improvement. "But no one knows how things are there in reality - and where he is."

While the status of his health has not been confirmed, the Kremlin previously denied rumors that Putin's health is deteriorating. However, the Kremlin has been accused of airing pre-recorded meetings between Putin and Russian politicians.

Source: MEGA Some reports questioned if the Russian tyrant was using a body double to mask his possible health issues.

In a televised meeting with Alexei Nechayev – leader of the New People faction – on November 19, two obvious mistakes were noticed, suggesting the clip was outdated. In another meeting on November 14, Liberal-Democrat Party leader Leonid Slutsky informed Putin about the results of the parliamentary elections, which had taken place in September.

In October, reports speculated Putin was possibly using a body double to mask his health issues – leading to major death rumors. Some even believed the tyrant had been struck down by a devastating triple blow of a heart attack, dementia, and cancer.