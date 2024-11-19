Nick Cannon Moans Mariah Carey Treated Him Like a Dog As She Struggles to Find a New Man: 'I Was Carrying the Purse and Diaper Bag'

Dad of 11 Nick Cannon believes his diva-licious wife, Mariah Carey, is having a tough time finding a new man because what she really wants is a lapdog she can keep on a diamond-studded leash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Masked Singer host, 44, who was married to the singer, 55, from 2008 to 2016, said he did love the lifestyle that marriage to Mariah afforded him.