Nick Cannon Moans Mariah Carey Treated Him Like a Dog As She Struggles to Find a New Man: 'I Was Carrying the Purse and Diaper Bag'
Dad of 11 Nick Cannon believes his diva-licious wife, Mariah Carey, is having a tough time finding a new man because what she really wants is a lapdog she can keep on a diamond-studded leash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Masked Singer host, 44, who was married to the singer, 55, from 2008 to 2016, said he did love the lifestyle that marriage to Mariah afforded him.
The television host admitted: “I was waking up at noon and people bringing me steaks on a platter."
But after the birth of their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 13, Mariah started treating him more like her assistant than her hubby, which fed his insecurities.
Cannon admitted: “I’m carrying a purse, the diaper bag and, you know, I'm standing on the corner like, ‘Wait’. She's rocking being the alpha. She deserves it...I believe she needs a dude like that I’m just not that dude."
In her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the star admitted Cannon "was a good guy who paid attention to her needs.
The Grammy winner wrote: "Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did."
