Nick Cannon Confesses He Was Riddled With Insecurities When He Married 'Alpha' Mariah Carey As Her Fame Was on 'Different Stratosphere'

Split photo of Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey.
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon admitted to being insecure about his ex-wife's fame.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Nick Cannon has revealed the shocking insecurities he faced while married to megastar Mariah Carey.

The Masked Singer host, who was married to Carey from 2008-2016, admitted to doubting his own life while dwelling on the belief that their levels of fame were in "different stratospheres", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While speaking on the Ray Daniels Presents podcast, Cannon got candid about the five-time Grammy winner — with whom he shares his 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

He said: "I got married in my 20s … to the biggest star in the world."

"I would lay up at night thinking, like, 'Is this who I am? Am I Mariah's man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?'"

The Wild N' Out host admitted his apprehensions heightened after Carey gave birth to their twins in 2011.

Recognizing the hierarchy of their family at the time, he recalled: "I'm carrying a purse, the diaper bag and, you know, I'm standing on the corner like, 'Wait.'"

Noting that Carey is an "alpha," Cannon then said his ex "deserves" to have that kind of leading role in a relationship.

He added: "I believe she needs a dude like that. I'm just not that dude."

After calling it quits, the TV host went on to welcome 10 more children with five different women — Alyssa Scott, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, and Lanisha Cole.

He is also a father to Golden, 7, twins Zion and Zillion, 3, Powerful, 3, Legendary, 2, Onyx, 2, Rise, 2, Beautiful, 1, Halo, 1, and Zen, who died in 2021 at just five months old.

Cannon said he and Carey still talk daily and she frequently checks in to see how he’s managing everything.

He explained: "She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doing? You handling it all?'

"When we talk daily, she's just checking in on my spirit."

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

The Masked Singer host was married to Carey from 2008-2016 and the former couple welcomed now 13-year-old twins.

The two have remained supportive of each other, with Cannon discussing his ex's grieving process earlier this month after the loss of her mother and sister in August.

He told PageSix: "She's doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances. But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love."

"She's really having a great time with the kids. That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it's outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do."

Carey also released a statement about her mother, Patricia, and sister Alison's passing — which happened on the same day.

She told People: "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Carey said she felt "blessed" to have spent her mother's last weekend with her before she passed, adding: "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Carey has kept much of her private life out of the public eye — especially with her most recent relationship.

She dated backup dancer Bryan Tanaka for seven years after her split from Cannon, and it was revealed in December 2023 that the two had called it quits.

In January, Tanaka shared a statement on Instagram, writing: "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together."

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

He added: "I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

While Carey has yet to release a public statement on the breakup, she shared a photo to Instagram on January 2 with the suggestive caption: "New year, new beginnings."

