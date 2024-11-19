Christopher Reeve's Son Reveals Superman Star Was Anything But a Super Dad: 'It Was Hard on My Mom — He Wouldn’t Commit'

Movie legend Christopher Reeve was a hero to millions for his portrayal of the globe-saving good guy Superman but in private he wasn't a great dad or husband.

A new film shows that he wasn't always that super at home and was just as human as the rest of us, RadarOnline can reveal.

The tragic star's life is unpicked in the tell-all documentary which launched 20 years after the actor’s death at just 52 and reveals how he preferred skiing to fatherhood.

His eldest son, Matthew, says in Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story that he was effectively abandoned by his father from a young age.