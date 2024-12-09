'Nightmare Narcissist' Kris Jenner, 69, 'Crushing' Toyboy Lover Corey Gamble, 44, 'Under Weight of Her Ego and Extravagance'

"Her birthday wasn't just a celebration, it was a production, and as usual Corey was treated more like an assistant than her boyfriend", snarked an insider.

"She was barking orders at him the whole time and constantly looking for things to nitpick and blame him for. He's pretty much her personal photographer and if she doesn't like the pictures, she tears into him and makes him start over."

According to our mole, Gamble, 44, has been catering to the megalomaniac momager's every wish ever since they paired up a decade ago after meeting at a shindig in Ibiza, Spain, hosted by Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian's then-husband Kanye West.