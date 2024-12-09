'Nightmare Narcissist' Kris Jenner, 69, 'Crushing' Toyboy Lover Corey Gamble, 44, 'Under Weight of Her Ego and Extravagance'
Nightmare narcissist Kris Jenner's over-the-top 69th birthday blowout was no party for her long-suffering boytoy, Corey Gamble, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The self-titled "iconic queen matriarch" had no fewer than four cakes to celebrate her big day, then toasted herself with champagne in a gilded glass.
She wore pajamas adorned with her face that one fan dubbed "the epitome of narcissism" and another said was "not cute".
"Her birthday wasn't just a celebration, it was a production, and as usual Corey was treated more like an assistant than her boyfriend", snarked an insider.
"She was barking orders at him the whole time and constantly looking for things to nitpick and blame him for. He's pretty much her personal photographer and if she doesn't like the pictures, she tears into him and makes him start over."
According to our mole, Gamble, 44, has been catering to the megalomaniac momager's every wish ever since they paired up a decade ago after meeting at a shindig in Ibiza, Spain, hosted by Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian's then-husband Kanye West.
- Cheapskate Kris Jenner's Cash Crisis: Momager, 68, In Panic Over TV Ratings Plunge — and Is 'Cutting Back on Treats' for Boytoy Corey Gamble
- Kanye West Calls Out Kris' Boyfriend Corey Gamble Before Catching Flight With Kim Clone
- Kris Jenner Looks Surprisingly Unglamorous Traveling With Her Boyfriend Days After Being Served With $3 Million Lawsuit
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"He's been such a sport all these years, running around trying to keep her happy and answering every little demand", insisted the snitch. "But it's tough. He hoped she'd mellow out as she got older, but she's actually becoming more of a diva. "There are times he puts his foot down and pushes back, like when she had a wax figure of herself made to sit at the bar in their house."
In 2019, Jenner bragged that the Hollywood Wax Museum had made a life-size wax figure of her – wearing a tuxedo much like her favorite Dolce & Gabbana suit – that she kept in her lounge.
"That creeped Corey out so much, he actually complained and she got rid of it. But most of the time, he has to go along with all her narcissistic ideas and bend over backwards for her", tattled the tipster.
Pals are convinced that Corey would be long gone if not for how he enjoys keeping up with the Kardashians' lavish way of life.
Adds the insider: "She drives him crazy, but the lifestyle she gives him is too hard to leave!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.