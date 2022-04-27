Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Corey Tells Jury An Intoxicated Blac Chyna Threatened Rob's Life
Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble told a jury he rushed over to protect Rob Kardashian after Blac Chyna attacked him in December 2016 — which she denied ever happened.
On Tuesday, the momager’s partner took the stand to testify about the night Rob & Chyna allegedly fought.
Corey said he was woken up by a phone call from Rob to Kris. He testified that he could hear Chyna screaming in the background.
He said Chyna could be heard shouting, “f--- you, I’m a kill you fat mother f-----.” Corey said he left Kris’ side and drove over to Kylie Jenner’s home — where Rob & Chyna were staying at the time.
Corey told Kris to stay home because he feared the situation could be dangerous. The businessman detailed how he arrived at the home and walked in because the door was open.
He said he heard Chyna screaming at her baby daddy threatening that she would “kill him.” Corey claimed he saw the Lashed owner holding a 7 ft. rod in her hand but dropped it after he appeared.
Later, he said Chyna took an iPhone cord and started whipping the reclusive reality star. In court, Kris’ man said he intervened and broke up the then-couple.
Chyna smelled of booze, Corey said. In a declaration submitted to the court before the trial, he wrote, “It was clear from her demeanor that she had been up all night on a bender and had not slept. She smelled of alcohol and was drunk and also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.”
“While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him and punched him numerous times in the head and face, as well as his back,” he added. “Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him.”
Chyna sued Rob for posting explicit photos of her on Instagram after their 2017 breakup. She is taking on his mother Kris and sisters Kim, Khloé & Kylie over claims they spread false claims she abused Rob to E! execs.
Her suit states the Kardashian/Jenner family's action led to the network canceling her show Rob & Chyna —costing her a guaranteed $1 million payday along with countless other lucrative deals. She believes the family owes her upwards of $300 million.