Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Corey Tells Jury An Intoxicated Blac Chyna Threatened Rob's Life

Chyna smelled of booze, Corey said. In a declaration submitted to the court before the trial, he wrote, “It was clear from her demeanor that she had been up all night on a bender and had not slept. She smelled of alcohol and was drunk and also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.”

“While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him and punched him numerous times in the head and face, as well as his back,” he added. “Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him.”