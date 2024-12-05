ROYAL CRISIS: How the Major Security Breach at Windsor Castle has Made Panicked Princess Kate Middleton ‘Rethink Role as Future Queen'
Panicked Kate Middleton is so disturbed by the recent brazen break-in at Windsor Castle, she's rethinking her commitment to her future role as queen — placing a new strain on her 13-year marriage with heir to the throne Prince William, royal sources have told RadarOnline.com.
This masthead can reveal furious William is demanding his papa, King Charles, spare no expense to protect cancer survivor Kate and the couple's young kids.
Said one source: "The terrifying burglary jolted William's sense of security once again. But worse, it threw his wife, Princess Kate, into a total panic."
Another high-level palace insider told this website: "She's had a slow recovery from months of chemotherapy to return to her royal duties. But this frightening breach has set her back physically and shaken her resolve."
To calm Kate, who is believed to be bouncing back from ovarian cancer, Prince William has insisted on iron-clad safety measures for her and their kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, the source added.
Lawmen recently told the public that two masked men scaled a six-foot fence surrounding the Windsor grounds at midnight on October 15 and broke into a building just a five-minute drive from Prince William and Middleton’s quaint Adelaide Cottage.
As the family snoozed, the crooks crashed through a security gate to flee the grounds with a stolen pickup and quad bike.
The unidentified suspects remain at large – and that is fueling Middleton's fears and Prince William's demands that his father fork over an additional $300,000 a year for security, the insider said.
Said the source: "The incident has destroyed Kate's sense of safety. There used to be many more armed guards, but they were removed under Charles' cost-cutting crusade William insisted they not only be restored but intensified."
The couple's fears had flared since 2017 when an undercover informant claimed that terrorists were seeking to abduct George, then 4, from his London school and hold him for a $50 million ransom.
Windsor was also the site of another security lapse in 2021 when crossbow — carrying Jaswant Singh Chail infiltrated the grounds in what prosecutors called a crazed attempt on Queen Elizabeth's life.
The monarch, who died in 2022, was not injured but sources said her call for help went ignored for 10 minutes.
A source said: "William has demanded a complete security overhaul – but it may not be enough for Kate to want to commit to a lifetime of service when her family is seemingly so poorly protected."
