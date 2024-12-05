ROYAL CRISIS: How the Major Security Breach at Windsor Castle has Made Panicked Princess Kate Middleton ‘Rethink Role as Future Queen'

Said one source: "The terrifying burglary jolted William's sense of security once again. But worse, it threw his wife, Princess Kate, into a total panic."

Another high-level palace insider told this website: "She's had a slow recovery from months of chemotherapy to return to her royal duties. But this frightening breach has set her back physically and shaken her resolve."

To calm Kate, who is believed to be bouncing back from ovarian cancer, Prince William has insisted on iron-clad safety measures for her and their kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, the source added.