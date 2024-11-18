ROYAL RAID: Security Scare as Masked Thugs Break Into Estate While Prince William, Kate Middleton and Their Three Children Slept

The raiders struck at Shaw Farm, a working farm inside the castle's security zone.

The source told The Sun: "They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught.

"So they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while.

"There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit.

"The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged.

"It was a Sunday night on a school week so the young princes and princess would have been tucked in bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds."