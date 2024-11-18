Angelina Jolie 'Could be Left Broke' By Epic Court War Over Vineyard With Ex Brad Pitt: 'She’s Already Selling her Car!'

A showbiz mole revealed: "The case is absolutely wiping her out. She might be worth millions in property and investments but she has a lavish lifestyle and doesn't have mega-money in the bank.

"She's now making an inventory of the baubles and trinkets that she can do without which might raise some cash for her. It's the millionaire equivalent of hunting down the back of the sofa.

"The fact is she's not been in a mega-budget movie for years so doesn't have the kind of income that her ex Brad can still generate in Hollywood. If the court case drags she could end up broke."

Earlier this year, Angelina Jolie garnered $55million from the sale of her stake in Château Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler, igniting her ongoing legal dispute with ex-husband Pitt.