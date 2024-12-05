Scale-Crushing Country Chunk Jelly Roll Desperate to Burn Off 200Lbs… So He Can Play Role on 'American Horror Story'!
Jelly Roll is aiming to dump a couple of hundred pounds — and not because docs ordered him to!
The 6-foot-1 “Son of a Sinner” singer dropped 100 pounds from his enormous 500-pound frame to make his acting debut on Sylvester Stallone's TV crime drama Tulsa King in September, but the 40-year-old has even bigger plans, RadarOnline.com can reveal: American Horror Story!
Revealed a friend: "Jelly is serious about acting. For the first time in his life, he's eating right and exercising to dump weight – and it's working.
"He doesn't want to be relegated to fat-guy roles as an actor. He wants to be considered a leading man."
Jelly reportedly caught the thespian bug when he performed at the Emmy Awards this year and was surrounded by great actors.
Said another source: "Many of them told him he's a natural. It really got into his head."
What's more, Roll knows exactly where he wants to land – on the American Horror Story anthology series.
He recently made a public plea to show producer Ryan Murphy, begging: "Ryan, please call me, man. If we could do a 30-minute Zoom and just let me hard sell you on why I should be in the next American Horror Story, I'd appreciate it."
Now, Jelly is sweating bullets to transform his body, said the source, adding he's planning to lose 100 pounds more to the already dumped 100 to look good in front of the cameras.
Said the source: "His singing career is on fire, so he figures he should strike while the iron's hot."
