Emmys 2024: Nominees and Winners Walk Away With Four Free Luxurious Trips Worth Thousands From Official Gifting Suite
It's award season — meaning that not only will some of your favorite celebrities be walking home with statues, but they'll also get a ton of free stuff. First up is the Emmy Awards official gifting suite, hosted by Backstage Creations, that not only gifted nominees and winners at-home gadgets, yummy treats, and top-of-the-line beauty and fashion products but four luxurious trips around the world that would empty the average Joe's bank account, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Backstage Creations is the leader in award show gifts and custom backstage suites and had the privilege of hosting the 75th Emmy Awards official gifting suite for the television industry's biggest night. The modern Hollywood glamour-themed suite was designed by Josh Johnson Home. Johnson, nicknamed “Sparkle Josh,” was a fan favorite during his stint on the second season of HGTV's Design Star and Design Star All Stars series.
This year's winners like Ali Wong, Niecy Nash, Kieran Culkin, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Coolidge, Jeremy Allen White, and more left the award show with a golden statue AND a boatload of goods — as long as they make a pitstop by the suite.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that nominees, winners, and presenters got a two-night stay in a luxury suite at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in San Manuel. The newly renovated location is rated five stars by Forbes Travel Guide and is a AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire.
A representative for the company told this outlet that not only did the A-listers get to stay in Yaamava's most opulent rooms, but they were also gifted dinner for two at its four-star steakhouse, spa packages from its five-star facility, and the chance to spin a wheel for even more gifts. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Angela Bassett also got to spin the wheel and scored free tickets to the concert of her choice at Yaamava's intimate event venue.
According to the company's spokesperson, the trip alone costs "tens of thousands" of dollars.
If award nominees and presenters want to get far away from Los Angeles after the big show, they have options. TV's most recognized stars were also presented with trips to Africa, Panama City, and Turkey.
A spokesperson for African-owned travel company Lush Africa Safaris told RadarOnline.com that celebs were given a five-night stay in an all-inclusive resort and a guide to take them on safaris and one-of-a-kind adventures. The company will work with the A-listers to specialize their trip and itinerary.
They were also gifted a luxe stay at Villa Caprichosa in Taboga, Panama, which promises to be a haven for peace and tranquility as the island is about a half-hour boat ride from Panama City.
TV's elite can also head to Turkey with a gifted stay at Museum Hotel Cappadocia. The resort was selected as one of the “Top 50 Hotels in the World” by Robb Report in 2023 and only has 34 rooms, so there is plenty of privacy.
Besides travel, nominees, winners, and presenters were also presented with "Botox in a Bottle" from MORITEK Beauty. The product fights anti-aging and wrinkles with its natural ingredients and cutting-edge medical aesthetics without injections.
Purdori Skincare also gifted several skin products containing potent ice plant extracts, aloe vera, and rose water. The products are rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins to enhance skin health.
Other highlights were a steel candle that never melts from Everlasting Candle Co., faux fur fashion products from three-time PETA Libby Award winner SpiritHoods, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co's non-alcoholic Trail Pass IPA for those living a sober lifestyle or participating in Dry January.
The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Monday night at the Peacock Theater in L.A. and aired on FOX with Anthony Anderson as host.