EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Maddow 'Feels Betrayed' After Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzenzinski's Secret Pow-Wow With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski not only wrecked their reps with fellow media snobs with their groveling pilgrimage to Mar-a- Lago to plead for peace with President-elect Donald Trump — the powwow could put their MSNBC jobs in jeopardy, sources reveal.
The Morning Joe woke-mongers built their far-left brand on bashing the returning Republican POTUS, going so far as to compare him to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in the run-up to a decisive election victory.
Now, network sources have told RadarOnline.com that the controversial couple's desperate MAGA mea culpa was a rogue operation that infuriated their colleagues.
Said one source: "Mika and Joe are treated like lepers now. They've completely lost the respect of their peers."
However, insiders said the married duo faces their most dangerous threat from MSNBC's biggest star — Rachel Maddow.
Said another source: "Rachel's furious. She feels Mika and Joe undermined everything the network stands for. It's not just professional – it's personal. She feels betrayed."
Sources said that nerves were already raw behind the scenes at MSNBC over plummeting ratings and news that parent company Comcast is considering separating the spiraling network from NBC News.
Meanwhile, critics have called Mika and Joe's summit with the man they long demonized a desperate effort to salvage their careers at the struggling network, which consistently ripped Trump as unfit to lead.
One social media pundit sniped: "Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski didn't go to Mar-a-Lago to achieve unity with Trump. They went because their network is down 50 percent (in) viewership and is on the verge of being sold – so they went and kissed the ring."
- MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Hosts Battle to Defend Secret Trump Talks at Mar-a-Lago — With Fierce Backlash From Both Liberals AND Right-Wingers
- 'Wow': MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Crew Stunned by Donald Trump's Many Blunders During 2024 Campaign Rallies
- 'What a Dangerous Game': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Trashes Tucker Carlson Ahead of Putin Interview
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Public criticism from journalists was just as harsh.
"Annals of shamelessness: They call Trump a fascist, and much, much more, and then, just 22 days after his 'Nazi- like' rally, they fly to Florida for an audience," said Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York.
Disapproval also appears to be brewing among liberal-leaning Morning Joe viewers, as the show's ratings dropped by a phenomenal 15 percent after the hosts attempted to rationalize their meet-up with the incoming commander-in-chief.
Even Donald Trump Jr. mocked the pair for visiting his dad after likening him to villainous Adolf by saying: "It's hard to believe. I mean, I wouldn't go and meet with Hitler, but that's just me. Maybe it was all nonsense all along."
Another network insider said: "Mika and Joe have lost a lot of juice. They're no longer the power couple. "This may be the end for them at MSNBC."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.