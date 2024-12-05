EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Maddow 'Feels Betrayed' After Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzenzinski's Secret Pow-Wow With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski not only wrecked their reps with fellow media snobs with their groveling pilgrimage to Mar-a- Lago to plead for peace with President-elect Donald Trump — the powwow could put their MSNBC jobs in jeopardy, sources reveal.

The Morning Joe woke-mongers built their far-left brand on bashing the returning Republican POTUS, going so far as to compare him to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in the run-up to a decisive election victory.

Now, network sources have told RadarOnline.com that the controversial couple's desperate MAGA mea culpa was a rogue operation that infuriated their colleagues.