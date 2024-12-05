EXCLUSIVE: Pilgrimages to JonBenét Ramsey Grave Hit High After Netflix Documentary on Murdered Beauty Queen — ‘Flowers are Piled Up Every Day’
Visitors have been flocking to the gravesite of JonBenet Ramsey, as interest in the child's murder grows again, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
The 28th anniversary of the six-year-old's murder is just days away, and a popular new documentary on Netflix has renewed curiosity on the unsolved crime.
On December 26, 1996, Patsy Ramsey frantically called 911 to report her daughter was missing from the family's Boulder, Colorado, home and a ransom note had been discovered. The call marked the beginning of one of the most notorious cold cases in history.
JonBenét's body was eventually discovered in the basement of the home with a garrote tied around her neck.
Her killer has yet to be caught, leading to many conspiracy theories and much speculation. It's also led to an overcrowding of the small cemetery where JonBenet is buried.
Although her family lived in Boulder at the time, JonBenet is actually buried in Marietta, Georgia, at the St. James Episcopal Cemetery, along with her mother and half sister Elizabeth who died in a car accident in 1992.
Now, visitors to her tiny grave have skyrocketed. A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "People come from all over the world to this quiet corner of the cemetery."
And they've brought a plethora of flowers, teddy bears and other trinkets to pay tribute to the slain child.
The insider added: "The show has really revived interest in this tragedy."
More than 13 million people watched the documentary during its first week on Netflix. It was the streaming sites top viewed program of the week.
The film — Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — takes aim at detectives for botching the investigation and the media for presenting the girl's family as the main suspects.
While initial suspicions centered on her family — father John, mother Patsy, and brother Burke — DNA evidence excluded them as suspects in 1997, and they were formally exonerated in 2008.
Despite a multi-agency task force established in 2023, progress in tracking down JonBenet's killer has been slow.
The director behind the documentary, filmmaker Joe Berlinger, has his own theories, and previously told the New York Post: "I am firmly convinced that the Ramsey family is innocent. And I am also firmly convinced that this case can be solved, if the Boulder Police Department finally does what it's supposed to do."
He added that he believes all suspects should be "put back on the table" as many "likely suspects" were ruled out at the time because of the faulty DNA analysis.
Boulder police chief Stephen Redfearn recently doubled down on his commitment to solve the crime.
Giving his department's annual update, Redfearn said: "We are committed to following up on every lead and continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved."
Still, the department's credibility remains under fire.
John Ramsey has been vocal about his frustration with the investigation.
"There have been horrible failures, but I believe it can be solved if police accept help from outside their system. That's been their flaw," he said in a recent interview.
Ramsey, 80, had long argued Boulder PD had been unwilling to collaborate with external experts who might bring fresh perspectives to the case.
He added: "They need to accept the help that's offered to them. There's a new police chief brought in from the outside. I hope he accepts help so this can be solved."