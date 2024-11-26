Fresh JonBenét Ramsey Twist: Director of Netflix Documentary on Killing Reveals Who He Believes Was Really Behind Child Beauty Queen's Brutal Murder

Bereaved father John Ramsey, 80, took part in the Netflix documentary in the hopes it could find the answers to his daughter's murder case.

Joe said: "John Ramsey agreed to sit down with us, did not ask to be paid, and was not paid — we don't pay our subjects — and asked for no editorial input.

"No questions were off limits. To me, that is an 80-year-old guy who... wants to get that case solved. It's just unthinkable that the family had anything to do with this."

Joe told the publication that he believes an intruder entered the home and murdered the little girl, calling it "a much more plausible scenario".