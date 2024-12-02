JonBenét Ramsey Cop Issues Sensational Admission as Chief Investigator Declares Solving Beauty Queen’s Grisly Murder is Finally ‘Within Reach’

RadarOnline.com can reveal the investigation has been given fresh inpetus by new Boulder police chief Stephen Redfearn, who is detemined to finally crack the 28-year-old case .

Cops in Colorado claim they are close to solving the murder of JonBenét Ramsey , the six-year-old beauty queen whose death in December 1996 shocked the world.

A police source said: “We f----d the case up from the start, and now with new blood, we can finally fix it."

On Redfearn’s influence, a department insider added added. "He wants it solved and off the books.

"He's assigning officers and resources to solve the murder, which has been a black mark on the Boulder PD.

"I'm not sure what it will take to bust it wide open but it feels like it's within reach. We're hoping for 2025; this is our year."