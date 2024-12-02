Your tip
JonBenét Ramsey Cop Issues Sensational Admission as Chief Investigator Declares Solving Beauty Queen’s Grisly Murder is Finally ‘Within Reach’

Composite photo of Stephen Redfearn
Source: City of Boulder/VIMEO

New Boulder police chief Stephen Redfearn claims cops are close to cracking JonBenét Ramsey's 28-year-old murder case.

By:

Dec. 2 2024

Cops in Colorado claim they are close to solving the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the six-year-old beauty queen whose death in December 1996 shocked the world.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the investigation has been given fresh inpetus by new Boulder police chief Stephen Redfearn, who is detemined to finally crack the 28-year-old case.

Composite photo of JonBenét Ramsey.
Source: YouTube

Beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey was brutally murdered aged just six-years-old.

A police source said: “We f----d the case up from the start, and now with new blood, we can finally fix it."

On Redfearn’s influence, a department insider added added. "He wants it solved and off the books.

"He's assigning officers and resources to solve the murder, which has been a black mark on the Boulder PD.

"I'm not sure what it will take to bust it wide open but it feels like it's within reach. We're hoping for 2025; this is our year."

jon benet police office
Source: City of Boulder/VIMEO

Cops feel they are 'within reach' of discovering the identity of her killer.

The killer of the Young Miss Colorado left her on a heap of clothes with an eight-inch fracture to her skull and a fragmented paint brush stuck into her neck by garrote.

Nobody has ever been caught for the murder but a new three-part true crime Netflix documentary, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, has also served to renew interest in one of America's most notorious cold cases.

jonbenet ramsey director netflix documentary reveals behind murder
Source: NETFLIX

The Netflix series Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey gave the case extra publicity.

JonBenét's murder has haunted investigators and gripped the public's imagination.

While initial suspicions centered on her family — father John, mother Patsy, and brother Burke — DNA evidence excluded them as suspects in 1997, and they were formally exonerated in 2008.

Despite a multi-agency task force established in 2023, progress has been slow.

One investigator admitted the task force has only met in person once but emphasized members remain in regular contact.

Last week Chief Redfearn reaffirmed the department's commitment to solving the case in his annual departmental update.

jonbenet ramsey director netflix documentary reveals behind murder
Source: NETFLIX

The beauty queen's father John Ramsey was once in the frame but the filmmaker behind Netflix series says he's innocent.

He said: "We are committed to following up on every lead and continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved."

Still, the department's credibility remains under fire.

John Ramsey, JonBenét's father, has been vocal about his frustration with the investigation.

"There have been horrible failures, but I believe it can be solved if police accept help from outside their system. That's been their flaw," he said in a recent interview.

Ramsey, 80, had long argued Boulder PD had been unwilling to collaborate with external experts who might bring fresh perspectives to the case.

He added: "They need to accept the help that's offered to them. There's a new police chief brought in from the outside. I hope he accepts help so this can be solved."

jonbenet ramsey police several new persons of interest analyzing dna
Source: MEGA

John and tot's mother Patsy were cleared as suspects years ago as the search continued.

The director of Netflix's JonBenét Ramsey documentary revealed last week who he thinks murdered the child beauty queen.

U.S filmmaker Joe Berlinger believes an "intruder" who entered their house and kidnapped the pageant princess is the culprit, not any members of her family.

He explained: "I am firmly convinced that the Ramsey family is innocent. And I am also firmly convinced that this case can be solved, if the Boulder Police Department finally does what it's supposed to do."

He added that he believes all suspects should be "put back on the table" as many "likely suspects" were ruled out at the time because of the faulty DNA analysis.

