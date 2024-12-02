Joe Biden Accused of Extending Son Hunter's Shocking Pardon to Cover Alleged Ukraine-Linked Corruption
Joe Biden has been accused of extending son Hunter Biden's pardon to cover up alleged corruption.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the bombshell announcement came just weeks after the White House shot down claims that the current president would not use his authority to pardon his son or commute his sentence.
On Sunday night, the news broke that Hunter was granted a full and unconditional pardon for potential crimes committed "from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024."
Critics — who ripped the president for making the shocking decision — also theorized that there is something being pushed behind doors regarding the reason for the pardon.
A conservative commentator, Liz Wheeler, took to X following the shocking announcement.
She wrote: "Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma in 2014. By pardoning Hunter for any crimes he “may have committed” from 2014-2024, Joe Biden is protecting his family’s criminal cartel. Wow. This pardon ain’t about the gun charge. The Big Guy is protecting himself from Kash Patel."
Patel was announced as Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI on Saturday night and is a very loyal supporter of the President-elect.
A White House official denied that the reason behind the pardon had anything to do with Trump's announcement regarding Patel.
The official stated: "No, this is in response to what has already happened in this case, in which political pressure has resulted in a miscarriage of justice."
Greg Price also pointed out on X: "Truly incredible that Joe Biden pardoned Hunter starting in 2014 — the year he was appointed a board member of Burisma. You can’t make it up."
In April 2014, the president's son joined the board of Burisma Holdings — which was owned by Ukrainian oligarch and former politician Mykola Zlochevsky — and earned millions of dollars for his role in the company.
Hunter was accused of using his father's presidential connections to earn a hefty profit from the company.
Biden said in his statement: "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.
"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong.
"There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."
Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, told Newsweek following Biden's announcement: "The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system.
"That system of justice must be fixed and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people."
President-elect Trump quickly took to Truth Social to blast Biden's announcement and questioned whether the pardon extended to the January 6 rioters.
He wrote: "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"
