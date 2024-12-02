Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Flashes Curves in Kinky Catwoman Costume as She Hints Amazon Founder Partner is Her 'Batman' Boss
Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez has flashed her curves in a kinky Catwoman outfit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former newsreader, 54, also hinted the billionnaire tech mogul is her 'Batman' boss in a flurry of Instagram picture posts on Sunday.
The Catwoman outfit, featuring a leather plunging bralette and matching skintight pants, was certainly the most eye-catching.
She accessorized the daring ensemble with a whip and black elbow-length gloves.
The racy look was seemingly part of a Halloween couple's costume with her fiancé, Bezos, dressed as Batman.
However, she did not reveal her companion’s identity in her post.
But Sánchez, 54, notably wore a necklace with a sparkling "B" pendant, likely a reference to her future name change.
In addition to the Halloween snaps, she also shared a sweet picture of herself giving the Amazon founder, 60, a kiss on the cheek.
The couple went public with their relationship in 2019 and the billionaire businessman eventually popped the question nearly five years later.
Bezos proposed to Sanchez with a stunning pink diamond ring valued at $2.5million.
In September, the mom of three gushed over her soon-to-be husband, saying she’s most looking forward to being with "the man of (her) dreams" once they walk down the aisle.
"He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to," she told Extra at the time.
Sánchez shares her son Nikko, 23, with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez. She also shares son Evan, 18, and daughter Ella, 16, with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Bezos and Sánchez are getting ready to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Aspen during the holiday season.
According to an insider close to Bezos, the couple have been meticulously organizing their star-studded wedding.
The source said: "They're getting ready for a winter wonderland wedding in Aspen this Christmas.
"They're planning an extravagant ceremony and are sparing no expense in creating a white Christmas affair."
The upcoming wedding is anticipated to be a star-studded gathering, with notable personalities from Hollywood and the business world on the guest list.
Bezos and Sánchez are no strangers to mingling with the elite, as seen during the businessman's 60th birthday bash earlier this year, which was filled with star power, just like their upcoming wedding promises to be.
Bezos, an American tech billionaire, gained fame through founding the e-commerce giant Amazon, evolving into a centi-billionaire and obtaining the title of the "richest man in history" in 2018 with a net worth of $150billion.
Graduating in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University, Bezos embarked on a Wall Street career before venturing into Amazon, now a global tech powerhouse spanning various sectors.
After his high-profile divorce from Mackenzie Scott in 2019, Bezos found love with Sánchez, a media personality, news anchor, and entertainment reporter.
