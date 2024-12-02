Your tip
Mariah Carey Reclaims 'Queen of Christmas' Crown By Wowing Fans in Figure-Hugging Red Gown to Mark Start of December

Mariah Carey is reclaiming her title in her latest social media uploads.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Mariah Carey is "walking into December" with the same iconic title she's had for the past 30 years.

Since All I Want For Christmas Is You made her a holiday legend, fans have dubbed the five-time Grammy winner the "Queen of Christmas" –and she's proving it with a sizzling new video to ring in the season, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Carey, 55, released the mega-hit holiday track back in 1994 off her Christmas album, Merry Christmas. It quickly soared to the top of the charts in over 25 countries and was named the greatest holiday song of all time by Billboard in 2023, based on its commercial success.

To commemorate her favorite month of the year, the singer shared a new Instagram video showing off her curvy figure in a bright red gown.

The clip showed a glowing Carey walking in slow motion through a curtained room with a lit Christmas tree in the background.

The mermaid-style gown hugged her midsection and flowed out at the bottom, featuring a cape and train that flew behind her as she strutted.

The clip, accompanied by her classic Christmas hit, featured the caption: "Walking into December like…"

In the comments, fans once more labeled Carey the "Queen of Christmas" and reiterated how her entrance marked the official start of the holiday season.

Just two days before, the singer shared another Instagram photo of her posing in a red turtleneck to reveal she was re-vamping her Christmas classics.

She wrote in the caption: "Is it safe to talk about Christmas music now? My new 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singles feature some festive bonus tracks including 'Oh Santa!' with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, and 'Christmas Wrapping' with my daughter Roe."

While many fans were once more excited about Carey re-releasing her songs, others slammed the move as a "blatant cash grab".

A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that the move was also the singer's "desperate" attempt for some cash to make up for her outrageous spending habits.

They claimed: "Mariah has always been a big spender, but recently, it’s gotten absolutely out of control. This re-release is a big sign she’s being stupid with her money – and desperately needs more."

RadarOnline.com reported last November that Carey was whipping through her $340 million fortune with unnecessary expenses.

At the time, insiders revealed the Heartbreaker singer used to have a better handle on her finances, but that had gone out of the window.

Sources claimed "no price tag was too high" for the vocalist, and much of her money was blown on designer outfits and cases of champagne.

In October, similar rumors regarding Carey's spending habits were still floating around.

Another insider said: "She has a very high net worth on paper, but she’s now massively in debt and cash-poor. She spends money like she’s a billionaire and there’s a real worry she could drive herself into a poorhouse if she doesn’t rein it in."

Carey, who rakes in $3million a year just off the holiday song alone, is currently on the road for her 2024 Christmas Tour.

The 20-city tour kicked off on November 6 in Highland, California, and ends on December 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

