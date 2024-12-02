Home > Exclusives > Elton John Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Sir Elton John Admits He's Still Raging Over Being Barred from Adopting Tiny Ukrainian Orphan Boy Source: MEGA The singer is speaking out about previously being banned from adopting a Ukrainian boy with his husband. By: Juliane Pettorossi Dec. 2 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Elton John's heartbreak over being denied the adoption of an 18-month-old Ukrainian boy is still haunting him nearly 15 years later. In his tell-all 2024 memoir, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, John once more recalled the shattering truth of him and his partner, David Furnish, being instantly denied the chance to adopt the young orphan solely due to their sexuality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John once more recalled him and husband David Furnish being denied the ability to adopt an 18-month boy in Ukraine in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

John and Furnish, who have been a couple since 1993, attempted to adopt the boy – named Lev – from an orphanage in Makiivka, a city in the disputed Donetsk Oblast region of eastern Ukraine. The Tiny Dancer hitmaker said meeting Lev in 2009 was the first time he realized he wanted to be a father – but knew he might face some roadblocks being in a gay relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The British singer said meeting Lev was when he realized he wanted to be a father.

Article continues below advertisement

He wrote: "I first realized I might want to be a father on a visit to Ukraine in 2009 when I met a young orphan boy and carried him around for hours. "Someone said, 'You seem very fond of this little boy. Would you think of adopting him?' I didn't hesitate. 'I'd actually love to,' I replied." John continued: "Unfortunately, David and I weren't allowed to adopt because we are gay. The discrimination hurt, but the experience encouraged me to realize that I wanted to be a father."

Article continues below advertisement

While the five-time Grammy winner was crushed, he noted that the story had a "happy ending" when he and Furnish welcomed their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, by surrogate in 2010 and 2013. He noted: "After so many years as Elton John, I suddenly had another name: Daddy."

Article continues below advertisement

John has opened up about meeting Lev at that Ukrainian orphanage before, specifically while appearing on fellow British star Dua Lipa's interview podcast in 2022. He said: "We had a press conference at the end and they said, 'You seem very fond of this little boy. Would you think of adopting him?'

Article continues below advertisement

"And I went, 'I'd actually love to!' Of course, I wasn’t thinking about social media, as it went around the world straight away." John added: "It became a bit of a pain, because the press got involved. We were too old to adopt children, and the draconian laws in the Ukraine … because I was gay, wouldn’t allow us to do it anyways."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John and his husband welcomed their sons by surrogacy in 2010 and 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

He also shared the moment when Furnish asked if he wanted to be a dad – a question that made the singer realize his perspective had finally shifted after meeting Lev. John recalled: "David said, 'Well, what do you think about having kids?' I had always said no, but this little boy was telling me something. "He was saying, 'C'mon, you can be a dad.' And that's when we decided to have children, because of this little boy, Lev, in Ukraine."

Article continues below advertisement

After their initial meeting, Lev was forced to leave Makiivka due to the ongoing conflict in the Donbas region. Though blocked from adopting him, John is said to have helped Lev, his brother Arten, and their grandmother escape to the safety of Lviv. John, a leading activist and patron of organizations fighting HIV/AIDS globally, frequently visits Ukraine to support the cause.

Article continues below advertisement

The I'm Still Standing singer saw Lev in Ukraine again a few years ago – which was an emotional experience for both of them. He explained on the podcast: "I saw him two years ago in Ukraine. He was 10 or 11 years old, and he just came running up to me and started crying, and I started crying … They're safe and sound, and we keep checking on them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John reunited with Lev years later after he reportedly helped his family escape to safety.

Article continues below advertisement

The two reunited at the Burabazar festival in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev – a meeting organized by the Elena Pinchuk Foundation for an anti-AIDS charity event called, A Day with Elton John. The group was spotted warmly greeting each other at the event before Lev and John posed together in front of nostalgic photos from their first meeting when Lev was just a baby.