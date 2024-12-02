Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Jailhouse Plot' – How 'Sex Beast' Rapper Is 'Secretly Gaming System' Ahead of Trial Using Cellphones, Bribes and PR Stunts

inside sean diddy combs jailhouse plot
Source: MEGA

Combs is languishing in one of New York's toughest prisons.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Scheming Sean "Diddy" Combs is trying to poison the jury pool for his upcoming sex-trafficking trial by bribing witnesses to refute accusers' accounts and trotting out his kids to drum up public sympathy in slickly produced social media campaigns.

That's the shocking charge made by prosecutors in a bombshell legal filing examined by RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
inside sean diddy combs jailhouse plot
Source: MEGA

The shamed rapper has been accused of trying to poison the jury pool ahead of his upcoming trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities alleged the disgraced hip-hop honcho is obstructing justice from behind bars at Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center.

In a filing that seeks to squash Combs' third bid for ball, lawmen said: "The defendant's own words make clear that his intent is to improperly influence the jury pool.

"On multiple calls, often using the [phone] numbers of other inmates, the defendant is explicit about his intention to use public statements to alter public perception."

Prosecutors assert the “It's All About the Benjamins” rapper, 55, directed his seven children to appear in a fawning video to mark his birthday on November 4.

Article continues below advertisement
inside sean diddy combs jailhouse plot
Source: MEGA

Combs has countered he's being extorted through massive fabrications by the nearly 120 individuals who have sued him.

Article continues below advertisement

Officials charge crafty Combs then "monitored the analytics" of the social media clip from MDC after having "explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure it had his desired effect on potential jury members."

The music mogul was arrested in September for allegedly using threats, lies and violence to coerce people into depraved days-long orgies dubbed "Freak Offs."

But Combs counters he's being extorted through massive fabrications by the nearly 120 individuals who have sued him.

Article continues below advertisement
inside sean diddy combs jailhouse plot
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors insist prison guards recently discovered secret notes in Combs' cell.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet prosecutors insisted prison guards recently discovered notes on Diddy's phone suggesting he paid Kalenna Harper – a one-time member of his Dirty Money music trio – to rebut claims of physical and sexual abuse put forth by fellow group alum Dawn Richard.

Richard sued Combs on September 10, alleging he sexually assaulted her and deprived her of food and sleep. She also claimed she witnessed him beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and sexually assaulting underage girls.

The latest legal filing states that Combs contacted Harper 128 times by phone over FOUR days before she shared an online post stating that Richard's version of events "should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved".

Article continues below advertisement
inside sean diddy combs jailhouse plot
Source: MEGA

Combs has been accused of trying to pay off a pal to rebut claims against him.

Article continues below advertisement

One music industry source dished: "Diddy is definitely feeling the heat. It's clear he'll stop at nothing to skate by!"

Combs has denied every horrific charge hurled his way. But as the beleaguered bigshot fights the obstruction accusations, his legal woes continue to mount. Late last month, two more individuals – a man and a woman – lodged lawsuits claiming Combs drugged and sexually abused them.

New York City lawyer Peter Gleason told RadarOnline.com Diddy's alleged efforts to sway public opinion could have real ramifications!

Article continues below advertisement
inside sean diddy combs jailhouse plot
Source: MEGA

A legal expert has warned if Combs is using other inmates' phone numbers in jail, the conversations on them are not privileged like those between him and his lawyers.

Gleason, a defense attorney who is not involved in Combs' case, explained: "If he's using other inmates' phone numbers, those conversations are not privileged like those between him and his lawyers.

"Those statements could very well become evidence at trial and lead to his downfall."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.