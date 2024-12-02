Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Jailhouse Plot' – How 'Sex Beast' Rapper Is 'Secretly Gaming System' Ahead of Trial Using Cellphones, Bribes and PR Stunts

Authorities alleged the disgraced hip-hop honcho is obstructing justice from behind bars at Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center.

In a filing that seeks to squash Combs' third bid for ball, lawmen said: "The defendant's own words make clear that his intent is to improperly influence the jury pool.

"On multiple calls, often using the [phone] numbers of other inmates, the defendant is explicit about his intention to use public statements to alter public perception."

Prosecutors assert the “It's All About the Benjamins” rapper, 55, directed his seven children to appear in a fawning video to mark his birthday on November 4.