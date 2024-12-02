Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Jailhouse Plot' – How 'Sex Beast' Rapper Is 'Secretly Gaming System' Ahead of Trial Using Cellphones, Bribes and PR Stunts
Scheming Sean "Diddy" Combs is trying to poison the jury pool for his upcoming sex-trafficking trial by bribing witnesses to refute accusers' accounts and trotting out his kids to drum up public sympathy in slickly produced social media campaigns.
That's the shocking charge made by prosecutors in a bombshell legal filing examined by RadarOnline.com.
Authorities alleged the disgraced hip-hop honcho is obstructing justice from behind bars at Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center.
In a filing that seeks to squash Combs' third bid for ball, lawmen said: "The defendant's own words make clear that his intent is to improperly influence the jury pool.
"On multiple calls, often using the [phone] numbers of other inmates, the defendant is explicit about his intention to use public statements to alter public perception."
Prosecutors assert the “It's All About the Benjamins” rapper, 55, directed his seven children to appear in a fawning video to mark his birthday on November 4.
Officials charge crafty Combs then "monitored the analytics" of the social media clip from MDC after having "explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure it had his desired effect on potential jury members."
The music mogul was arrested in September for allegedly using threats, lies and violence to coerce people into depraved days-long orgies dubbed "Freak Offs."
But Combs counters he's being extorted through massive fabrications by the nearly 120 individuals who have sued him.
- Brazen 'Diddy' Astonishingly Demands Judge Slap Gag Order on Potential Witnesses Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial
- Brazen Diddy Insists 'Truth Will Prevail': Jailed Rapper Furiously Blasts New Lawsuits as 'Publicity' Grab As He Faces First Child Sexual Assault Case — From 16-Year-Old Boy
- Diddy's 'Blackmail Files' Revealed: Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Used Freak Off Party Tapes to Intimidate Victims
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Yet prosecutors insisted prison guards recently discovered notes on Diddy's phone suggesting he paid Kalenna Harper – a one-time member of his Dirty Money music trio – to rebut claims of physical and sexual abuse put forth by fellow group alum Dawn Richard.
Richard sued Combs on September 10, alleging he sexually assaulted her and deprived her of food and sleep. She also claimed she witnessed him beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and sexually assaulting underage girls.
The latest legal filing states that Combs contacted Harper 128 times by phone over FOUR days before she shared an online post stating that Richard's version of events "should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved".
One music industry source dished: "Diddy is definitely feeling the heat. It's clear he'll stop at nothing to skate by!"
Combs has denied every horrific charge hurled his way. But as the beleaguered bigshot fights the obstruction accusations, his legal woes continue to mount. Late last month, two more individuals – a man and a woman – lodged lawsuits claiming Combs drugged and sexually abused them.
New York City lawyer Peter Gleason told RadarOnline.com Diddy's alleged efforts to sway public opinion could have real ramifications!
Gleason, a defense attorney who is not involved in Combs' case, explained: "If he's using other inmates' phone numbers, those conversations are not privileged like those between him and his lawyers.
"Those statements could very well become evidence at trial and lead to his downfall."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.