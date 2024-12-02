Britney Spears Finalizes Divorce From Ex Sam Asghari — as She Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday

Britney Spears has finalized her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari. RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star celebrated two milestones on Monday, December 2: her 43rd birthday and being declared officially single by the California courts. Spears and Asghari, 30, split in July 2023, 13 months after they tied the knot in June 2022.

Source: MEGA Spears celebrated her 43rd birthday by being declared a single woman by the California courts.

Asghari, an actor and model, filed for divorce from the Womanizer singer in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. While their divorce was finalized in May 2024, recently filed court documents revealed the matter has been officially settled. Spears and Asghari had a prenup, which sources said was "not challenged".

Source: MEGA Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on August 16, 2023 in Los Angeles.

While Spears paid Asghari's rent for a few months after they split, the prenup largely protected the pop star's estate and left Asghari with little from the brief marriage. A source said in May: "The divorce was amicable and the prenup was not challenged. "Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on."

Spears' divorce being finalized comes six weeks after she declared she had "married" herself in an Instagram post. In the photo, the Toxic singer donned a white silk slip dress featuring a plunging neckline and lace details, which she paired with a matching lace veil. She captioned the post: "The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done !!!"

Source: MEGA Spears made her last child support payment to ex-husband Kevin Federline in November.

Since her split from Asghari, Spears has been in an on-off relationship with Paul Soliz, while the actor has been romantically linked to real estate agent Brooke Irvine. As she embarked on her new chapter of single life, Spears also with her youngest son, Jayden James, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Insiders said Spears was on "a mission" to reconcile with Jayden James and his older brother, Sean Preston, 19, after she made her final child support payment – $20,000 per month – to Federline in November.

Jayden has been spotted visiting his pop star mom in California after moving to Hawaii with his dad and brother last year. While speaking about the mother-son duo's recent reunion, an insider told PageSix: "It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out. "Despite being apart for such a long time, Britney has never stopped loving her boys and she never gave up hope on a reconciliation with them." The source added their time together had been "wonderful" and Spears was said to be "hopeful their bond will continue to grow and she’ll be able to spend more time together with both of her boys".