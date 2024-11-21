Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Britney Spears

Inside Britney Spears' Battle to Reconcile With 'Alienated' Teen Sons: 'She Never Gave up Hope'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has been hopeful when it comes to reconciling with her two teenage sons.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Even after becoming largely estranged from her family, Britney Spears never lost hope when it came to reconciling with her two sons.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop singer was through the moon to recently spend time with her 18-year-old, Jayden James, adding she "never lost hope" on rekindling her relationship with him and his older brother, Sean Preston.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears being supported through meltdowns
Source: MEGA

Spears was 'so happy' to recently spend one-on-one time with son Jayden and just 'hang out'.

Article continues below advertisement

The 42-year-old Grammy winner, who shares Jayden and Sean, 19, with her ex Kevin Federline, recently experienced "a dream come true" when getting to spend time with Jayden.

Jayden has been visiting his mom in California since moving to Hawaii with his brother and dad last year.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears son jayden mend relationship support kevin federline
Source: MEGA

The singer shares two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, with her ex Kevin Federline.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider told PageSix of their reunion: "It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out."

They added: "Despite being apart for such a long time, Britney has never stopped loving her boys and she never gave up hope on a reconciliation with them."

Article continues below advertisement

The source said Spears' time with Jayden has been "wonderful", adding that the singer is "hopeful their bond will continue to grow and she’ll be able to spend more time together with both of her boys".

They continued: "Seeing Jayden for the first time in a really long time was wonderful for Britney."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider also said the '90s pop princess "spent a lot of time with him talking and laughing", adding: "It was really nice for Britney to enjoy quality time with her son."

Last week, RadarOnline.com revealed Jayden made the first move towards building a better relationship with his famous mother – just as his father received his final child support payment from the pop star.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears had been making bi-monthly payments of $10,000 to Federline for the last 17 years.

A source close to the family said: "Jayden is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears battle reconcile sons sean jayden never lost hope
Source: MEGA

A source said Jayden originally reached out to his famous mom for reconciliation.

Article continues below advertisement

"All of his friends are still in California and he wanted to come back after graduating high school. Jayden reached out to Britney and initiated the conversation.

"He is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It's going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation. They have seen each other twice and (it) was very brief."

Article continues below advertisement

The teen has had a strained relationship with his mother after speaking out about her struggles of juggling her public and private life.

He said in a 2022 interview: "I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that.

Article continues below advertisement

"We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after (my brother). I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."

Spears has made repeated attempts to reach out to her sons after their move to Hawaii with their father.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears strips instagram video discussing sexless relationship sam asghari
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Spears' reunion with Jayden came six months after her sons called her for Mother's Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source told Us Weekly that "Jayden and Britney have a great relationship", claiming he would "likely be based in California long-term" as he plans to attend college in the state.

Spears' reunion with Jayden came roughly six months after he and his brother called their mom on Mother's Day – which Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, noted as a "good sign".

Article continues below advertisement

Kaplan added: "Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time."

He also said Federline "supports the boys having a relationship with their mother".

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More from RadarOnline

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.