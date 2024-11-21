Inside Britney Spears' Battle to Reconcile With 'Alienated' Teen Sons: 'She Never Gave up Hope'
Even after becoming largely estranged from her family, Britney Spears never lost hope when it came to reconciling with her two sons.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop singer was through the moon to recently spend time with her 18-year-old, Jayden James, adding she "never lost hope" on rekindling her relationship with him and his older brother, Sean Preston.
The 42-year-old Grammy winner, who shares Jayden and Sean, 19, with her ex Kevin Federline, recently experienced "a dream come true" when getting to spend time with Jayden.
Jayden has been visiting his mom in California since moving to Hawaii with his brother and dad last year.
An insider told PageSix of their reunion: "It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out."
They added: "Despite being apart for such a long time, Britney has never stopped loving her boys and she never gave up hope on a reconciliation with them."
The source said Spears' time with Jayden has been "wonderful", adding that the singer is "hopeful their bond will continue to grow and she’ll be able to spend more time together with both of her boys".
They continued: "Seeing Jayden for the first time in a really long time was wonderful for Britney."
The insider also said the '90s pop princess "spent a lot of time with him talking and laughing", adding: "It was really nice for Britney to enjoy quality time with her son."
Last week, RadarOnline.com revealed Jayden made the first move towards building a better relationship with his famous mother – just as his father received his final child support payment from the pop star.
Spears had been making bi-monthly payments of $10,000 to Federline for the last 17 years.
A source close to the family said: "Jayden is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney.
"All of his friends are still in California and he wanted to come back after graduating high school. Jayden reached out to Britney and initiated the conversation.
"He is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It's going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation. They have seen each other twice and (it) was very brief."
The teen has had a strained relationship with his mother after speaking out about her struggles of juggling her public and private life.
He said in a 2022 interview: "I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that.
"We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after (my brother). I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."
Spears has made repeated attempts to reach out to her sons after their move to Hawaii with their father.
Another source told Us Weekly that "Jayden and Britney have a great relationship", claiming he would "likely be based in California long-term" as he plans to attend college in the state.
Spears' reunion with Jayden came roughly six months after he and his brother called their mom on Mother's Day – which Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, noted as a "good sign".
Kaplan added: "Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time."
He also said Federline "supports the boys having a relationship with their mother".
Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007.
