Britney Spears

Barmy Britney Spears 'Being Supported Through Meltdowns and Battle to See Her Boys' by Loyal Ex Sam Asghari

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Sam Asghari, 30, filed for divorce from Britney Spears, 42, in August 2023, just 14 months after they wed.

The couple finalized their split in May of this year.

But Britney's unhinged behavior on social media, as well as her alarming relationship with convicted felon Paul Soliz, 38, has apparently reeled him back into her chaotic world.

An insider said: "Sam still cares deeply about Britney's welfare. He's been through a lot with her and saw firsthand the pressure she's under, so it's heartbreaking for him to see her going through another rough patch."

According to the source, Asghari has reached out to Spears’ inner circle to let them know he's available to offer support in any way possible.

The insider said: "He knows he can't control what's happening with her, but he wants her to know he's still someone she can count on."

Sources said Asghari was mortified to hear that Spears let Soliz, her former housekeeper, move into her L.A. mansion.

The source added: "Sam's very concerned about the new guy she's dating. He's itching to step in and give this guy a talking-to, or more."

