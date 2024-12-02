"Ryan and his team are playing it cool and not gloating but there's no question he has electrified the Wheel franchise and brought in new fans with his cheerful, high-energy presentation of the game", an insider said.

"That success is going to translate into a longer-term deal than his current two-year contract and we're talking BIG. Ryan could be the first game show host to make $50million a year!"

Sources added Ryan is already one of the highest-paid TV personalities with his reported $28million annual Wheel wealth, a huge jump up from his predecessor Pat Sajak's $15million.

"The only way a $50million payday is possible is if Ryan scales back his other full-time gigs and makes a more exclusive commitment to the franchise", the insider went on.

"Back in the day, Pat was more a part of the fabric of the show behind the scenes than Ryan has the schedule or availability for. Pat would even sit in on contestant auditions and meet with advertisers because the show became his life.