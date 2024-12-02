Ryan Seacrest 'Set for Massive $50Million Payday Boost' as Reward for Record 'Wheel of Fortune' Ratings — But He'll Have to 'Jump Through Hoops' to Get the Cash
Wheelin' dealin' Ryan Seacrest is in line for a head-spinning pay bump and a new and improved contract going into 2025 – thanks to his bumper crop ratings on Wheel of Fortune.
But bosses aren't being total pushovers and want him to jump through some really high hoops before ponying up the moolah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Ryan and his team are playing it cool and not gloating but there's no question he has electrified the Wheel franchise and brought in new fans with his cheerful, high-energy presentation of the game", an insider said.
"That success is going to translate into a longer-term deal than his current two-year contract and we're talking BIG. Ryan could be the first game show host to make $50million a year!"
Sources added Ryan is already one of the highest-paid TV personalities with his reported $28million annual Wheel wealth, a huge jump up from his predecessor Pat Sajak's $15million.
"The only way a $50million payday is possible is if Ryan scales back his other full-time gigs and makes a more exclusive commitment to the franchise", the insider went on.
"Back in the day, Pat was more a part of the fabric of the show behind the scenes than Ryan has the schedule or availability for. Pat would even sit in on contestant auditions and meet with advertisers because the show became his life.
"But Ryan also has American Idol, his New Year's Rockin' Eve franchise and his radio job. Bosses may be willing to offer Ryan a huge new contract – but they're not eager to share him with his other projects."
As readers know, Seacrest's cruise to quiz host was not a smooth one. Sources even told RadarOnline.com he was second-guessing taking the gig after a rocky first week at the wheel, with fans ruzzing Ryan for buzzing a contestant before the timer was up, along with other on-air blunders.
"Ryan was feeling underappreciated and boxed in after a rough couple of days, and Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Seacrest star in American Idol, another of Ryan’s high-profile gigs questioning whether this was all a mistake", recalled our mole.
But in his season 42 debut, Ryan brought in the strongest ratings the show has seen in five years.
Although another insider insisted there's no new contract negotiations, our source said: "Wheel can be a three-days-a-month job or something a lot more meaningful, and it's really going to be up to Ryan and Sony TV as they figure out a longer-term arrangement.
"Of course, it's in Sony's interest to do this sooner rather than later because Ryan will only have more leverage if he keeps breaking ratings records!"
