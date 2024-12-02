Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

J Lo 'Seething' Ben Affleck is Planning to Finally Have Giant Back Tattoo Erased as Part of 'Divorce Makeover' – After Years of Her Begging Him to Get Inking Lazered Off

j lo ben affleck tattoo part of divorce makeover
Source: MEGA

J Lo spent years begging Ben Affleck to get his tatt lazered off.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Batty Batman star Ben Affleck is planning to laser off his giant back tattoo, and insiders said it's certain to ruffle the feathers of his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez – who begged him to ditch it while they were still married, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's all part of his big post-divorce makeover", a source said.

Article continues below advertisement
j lo ben affleck tattoo part of divorce makeover
Source: MEGA

Affleck is planning to undergo a painful process to get rid of his giant back tattoo.

Article continues below advertisement

The 52-year-old Hollywood hunk was first spotted in 2016 with a massive, bizarre etching of a phoenix rising from the flames covering his entire back.

The recovering boozer at first pretended the tat was fake, but later admitted it was real and "meaningful" to him.

Article continues below advertisement
j lo ben affleck tattoo part of divorce makeover
Source: FUNNY OR DIE/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Affleck stunned fans with the huge inking when he was first snapped with it on a beach in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

During Ben's short-lived marriage to the 55-year-old “This Is Me ... Now singer”, the couple reportedly battled over the weird inking, as he refused to get it removed to please his pushy bride!

But now that he's single and ready to mingle, he's had a change of heart, laughed an insider!

"He's scheduling sessions with tattoo removal specialists to get rid of it bit by bit", confided a confidant. "It's a huge piece so it's going to take time, but he's already had a consultation."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
j lo ben affleck tattoo part of divorce makeover
Source: MEGA

Lopez is said to have wanted Affleck to clean up his image while they were together.

Article continues below advertisement

The tattoo flip-flop is bound to set off the Hustlers beauty, who once publicly slammed it as "awful".

Now, the removal after their split won't be lost on the lovely Latina, blabbed a source.

"She begged him to get rid of it for so long and he wouldn't. He'd get really offended any time she brought it up", added the tipster.

Article continues below advertisement
j lo ben affleck tattoo part of divorce makeover
Source: MEGA

An insider said: 'Jen begged Ben to get rid of that tattoo for so long and he wouldn't.'

"But now that he's single and having to take his shirt off for other women, he's suddenly ready to remove it.

"When J.Lo finds out, she's absolutely going to take it personally!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.