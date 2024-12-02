J Lo 'Seething' Ben Affleck is Planning to Finally Have Giant Back Tattoo Erased as Part of 'Divorce Makeover' – After Years of Her Begging Him to Get Inking Lazered Off
Batty Batman star Ben Affleck is planning to laser off his giant back tattoo, and insiders said it's certain to ruffle the feathers of his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez – who begged him to ditch it while they were still married, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's all part of his big post-divorce makeover", a source said.
The 52-year-old Hollywood hunk was first spotted in 2016 with a massive, bizarre etching of a phoenix rising from the flames covering his entire back.
The recovering boozer at first pretended the tat was fake, but later admitted it was real and "meaningful" to him.
During Ben's short-lived marriage to the 55-year-old “This Is Me ... Now singer”, the couple reportedly battled over the weird inking, as he refused to get it removed to please his pushy bride!
But now that he's single and ready to mingle, he's had a change of heart, laughed an insider!
"He's scheduling sessions with tattoo removal specialists to get rid of it bit by bit", confided a confidant. "It's a huge piece so it's going to take time, but he's already had a consultation."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The tattoo flip-flop is bound to set off the Hustlers beauty, who once publicly slammed it as "awful".
Now, the removal after their split won't be lost on the lovely Latina, blabbed a source.
"She begged him to get rid of it for so long and he wouldn't. He'd get really offended any time she brought it up", added the tipster.
"But now that he's single and having to take his shirt off for other women, he's suddenly ready to remove it.
"When J.Lo finds out, she's absolutely going to take it personally!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.