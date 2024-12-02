Dying Sir Elton John's Agonizing Last Days: Rocketman, 77, Admits Husband David Furnish Is Now His 'Carer' After Admitting He’s Lost His Eyesight

He said: "We're taking initiative to try and get it better. But at the moment, that's really what I'm concentrating on. It's never fortunate for anything like this to happen.

"It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."

Despite his health woes, the I'm Still Standing singer — who is the subject of an upcoming Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late — still feels "lucky".

He said: "I'm so lucky. I'm the luckiest man in the world.

"I'm so proud of the documentary, I'm proud of my sons, I'm proud of my attitude toward myself and what's going on. I'm just very lucky and very grateful.

"I am an iron man, because I've been through so much and come out the other side."