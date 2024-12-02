Dying Sir Elton John's Agonizing Last Days: Rocketman, 77, Admits Husband David Furnish Is Now His 'Carer' After Admitting He’s Lost His Eyesight
Sir Elton John has revealed he's lost his eyesight and husband David Furnish is now his carer.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the British singer, 77, can no longer see in his right eye due to an infection, which means he's been unable to watch his new musical The Devil Wears Prada.
Speaking at the London premiere of his new musical on Sunday, the Rocket Man said: "As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven't been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it."
Praising his partner, he added: "To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven't been able to come to many of the previews... it's hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight OK. Thank you for coming!"
The Tiny Dancer hitmaker was then assisted off the stage by Furnish, 62.
John revealed in September he was battling concerns with his eyes and hoped he would see properly again, as his lack of vision means he's been unable to work on new music
He told Good Morning America: "It's been a while since I've done anything. I just have to get off my backside
"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France.
- Sad Sir Elton John, 77, Admits Death Fears After We Revealed He's 'Crippled, Blind and Incontinent': 'I Don't Know How Much Time I Have Left'
- Not Still Standing! Crocked Elton John's Agonizing Last Days — Rocker 'Crippled and Blind'... But 'Battling to Save Face With Wacky Wheelchairs'
- EXCLUSIVE: Blind and Frail Elton John Hit by Devastating Double Whammy of Eyesight Loss and Broadway Flop — 'It's a Sad End for Him'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.
"There's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’' know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start."
Elton — who has sons Zachary, 13, and 11-year-old Elijah with his husband — admitted he has been "floored" by the situation.
He said: "We're taking initiative to try and get it better. But at the moment, that's really what I'm concentrating on. It's never fortunate for anything like this to happen.
"It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."
Despite his health woes, the I'm Still Standing singer — who is the subject of an upcoming Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late — still feels "lucky".
He said: "I'm so lucky. I'm the luckiest man in the world.
"I'm so proud of the documentary, I'm proud of my sons, I'm proud of my attitude toward myself and what's going on. I'm just very lucky and very grateful.
"I am an iron man, because I've been through so much and come out the other side."
Elton shared on Instagram in September: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.
"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.
"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.