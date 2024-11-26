EXCLUSIVE: Blind and 'Dying' Sir Elton John Hit by Devastating Double Whammy of Eyesight Loss and Broadway Flop — 'It’s a Sad End for Him'

Music great Elton John has been left "bereft" after his new $25m Broadway musical became a Crocodile Flop after it was panned by critics and theater-goers.

And he's now having to come to terms with being almost blind in yet another health blow to the crooner, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The Crocodile Rock singer's Tammy Faye posted its closing notice only five days after opening night. The show — which had been well received in the UK before transferring to New York — takes its final bow on December 8.

The New York Post described the play as "God-awful". Tickets are now being offered for as little as $61 after being originally being sold for more than $200.