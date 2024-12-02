Trump 'Hijacks' Joe Biden's Shock Pardon of Son Hunter by Hinting He'll Use it To Free January 6 Capitol Rioters: 'Let Them All Out!'
Donald Trump has hinted at using his power to free the January 6 Capitol rioters following Joe Biden's recent dismissal of Hunter's conviction.
The MAGA leader referred to Biden's announcement as a "miscarriage of justice" after the president argued the Justice System had "selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted" his 54-year-old son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Biden's decision to pardon Hunter has since sparked controversy, with Biden's defenders backing the move as a fair act. Critics, however – like Colorado Governor Jared Polis – have accused him of prioritizing his family over the country.
Biden granted the pardon to his son on Sunday, sparing him from a potential prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions, despite previously pledging not to use presidential powers for the benefit of his family.
Trump quickly slammed Biden's announcement on Truth Social, questioning whether the pardon extended to the January 6 rioters.
He wrote: "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"
Trump and other Republicans have notably accused the Biden family of criminal corruption for years, particularly targeting Hunter's overseas business dealings.
Back in June, Biden said he would not pardon his son after his convictions in Delaware and California.
Hunter was on trial in Wilmington, Delaware, for felony gun charges related to his attempt to purchase a handgun in 2018 while battling substance abuse addiction. He pleaded not guilty to his charges in October 2023 after being indicted by special counsel David Weiss.
The case made headlines, as it was the first time the child of a sitting president had faced a criminal trial.
During an interview with David Muir at the Normandy American Cemetery in France on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Muir asked the 82-year-old if he would accept the outcome of Hunter's trial, to which Biden answered, "Yes".
The news anchor then pressed if Biden had ruled out the possibility of pardoning his only living son if convicted, to which Biden also replied, "Yes".
In September, Hunter entered a surprise guilty plea to dodge a $1.4 million federal tax trial – leaving him to potentially face up to 17 years in prison.
He said: "I will not subject my family to more pain, more invasions of privacy and needless embarrassment.
"For all I have put them through over the years, I can spare them this, and so I have decided to plead guilty."
Even as recently as November 8, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed the idea of a pardon or clemency for Hunter, stating: "We've been asked that question multiple times. Our answer remains the same: no."
Now, Biden's decision to grant the pardon comes just weeks before Hunter was set to be sentenced for his gun conviction and tax guilty plea, and less than two months before Trump’s return to the White House.
The pardon marks the end of a lengthy legal saga for Hunter, who revealed he was under federal investigation in December 2020 – shortly after his father’s election victory.
Biden said in his statement: "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.
"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong.
"There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."
Hunter filed a court declaration accepting the pardon just hours after his father's announcement.
