Home > True Crime > missing Furious Family of Missing Hawaiian Hannah Kobayashi Shut Down Facebook Page Devoted to Hunt As They Slam Police Chief — and Call in FBI Amid Death Threat Claims Source: @midorieve/instagram The missing woman's family have brought in the FBI for help. By: Bryan Brunati Dec. 2 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

The family of missing woman Hannah Kobayashi have shut down their Facebook page after they received death threats. RadarOnline.com can reveal the family has now called in the FBI to help with the search of the missing Hawaiian after they bashed Los Angeles police chief, Jim McDonnell, for a "lack of communication".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FACEBOOK Hannah Kobayashi has not been seen since early November.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, the Help Us Find Hannah page was removed from the social media platform, as an anonymous Facebook user posted a message revealing Hannah's sister, Sydni, and her mother, Brandi Yee, decided to take down the page. The user claimed: "While Sydni and her mother believe the greater majority of the individuals on this page genuinely care and are interested in helping find Hannah, the negativity and attacks on their family have become more than they can bare. "As recent[ly] as yesterday, there were threats against their lives and the lives of their small children." The message concluded: "This has prompted them to make formal reports to the FBI and make the difficult decision to remove this page," and added the family will "continue to rely on the private professionals and legal counsel to assist in their efforts moving forward".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @roamandconquer/facebook The missing woman was spotted on security camera leaving a plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

Article continues below advertisement

The Kobayashi family's latest move comes after they raged at police chief McDonnell, who claimed Hannah had "intentionally" missed her flight to New York City on November 8. He said at the time: "... Detectives have been diligently reviewing video surveillance and employing various investigative techniques to locate Hannah, while her family has continued their personal search efforts." McDonnell added that the Los Angeles police department remains "committed to locating Hannah and supporting the family as they navigate their way through this tragedy".

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the police chief's information, Sydni had a completely different take and said authorities never provided her family with any evidence proving Hannah had purposely missed her flight, and were also "unaware of the alleged findings presented at the Los Angeles Police Commission meeting until multiple videos of the meeting were sent to us by multiple citizens". She continued in a statement: "These alleged findings have yet to be relayed to my mother and I directly from the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department or any detective involved in Hannah's case. "Specific facts contained in that report were inaccurate, such as Hannah's age. Hannah is 30 years old, not 23. Also, Hannah was reported missing to law enforcement on November 11th, not November 13th, as stated by the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hawaii News Now Hannah's family bashed the police chief for his 'lack of communication'.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydni said: "The lack of communication surrounding some important details has left us feeling excluded from potentially crucial developments. However, we do remain hopeful and optimistic that the Los Angeles Police Department is doing everything in their power to assist us in locating Hannah. "I don't want to bash the LAPD. I don't want to discredit them if they are doing what they are doing. But at this time, it makes us very confused as to where they are at."

Article continues below advertisement

Early last month, Hannah took a flight from Maui to Los Angeles International Airport with her ex-boyfriend, who bought tickets for the couple before they split. On November 8, Hannah was spotted on security camera leaving a plane at the airport at 10pm. While her ex made the connecting flight to New York City at 11pm, Hannah did not. Hannah was then spotted hopping on an LAX Metro C line at Aviation/Century Station on November 11, and then transferring to another train at the Rosa Parks Station. She was last seen leaving the Metro Pico Station with an unidentified person.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the family's search, Hannah's father, Ryan, was found in a parking lot near the Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 24. According to the autopsy report, the missing woman's dad died of "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries" and his death was ruled a suicide.