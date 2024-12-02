Jamie Foxx Finally Vows to Reveal All About Mystery Illness After Conspiracy Theories Erupt He Was Poisoned by 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Jamie Foxx has vowed to explain the real reason behind his mystery illness amid conspiracy theories he was poisoned by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Baby Driver star, 56, will open up about the saga in his forthcoming Netflix special called What Had Happened Was.
Speaking on Sunday via his Instagram page, Foxx told his 17million followers: "Cannot say it enough that I am blessed to be able to tell my story in my own way so many people to thank so many people have prayed…"
The Texas native thanked fans in Atlanta, where he made his comeback to the standup stage, writing: "A big shout out to Atlanta you showed up and showed out made me feel at home made me feel safe after 18 years of not being on stage you made it feel like it was just yesterday… can't wait for everyone to experience the vibe that we had."
On filming the special, the Oscar-winner added: "It was like going to church… we laughed… we had a few tears… but last, but not least we celebrated life… and second chances… cannot wait.”
Last month, RadarOnline.com revealed how Foxx will address the Diddy rumors in the special.
According to audience members, he discussed the shamed rapper at length.
Videographer Choke No Joke, who attended two of Foxx's three shows in Atlanta, revealed: "Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called What Had Happened Was and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show, I went to the last show."
Choke claimed Foxx said during the tapings: "Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and (Foxx) is the one who called the FBI on (Combs)."
When asked if the comments were made as a "joke," Choke said: "I don't think he was joking."
He added: "Y'all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, 'cause to me — I'm a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody's setting up a punchline, and I know when you're serious.
"After (Foxx) said, 'Diddy did something to me,' he said, 'And I'm the one who called the feds on him,'" Choke restated, adding Foxx might have done so because he was "scared."
"He disappeared, right? He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right? We see him at the game with (Dallas Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones, right?… We haven't seen him. As soon as Puff went to jail, (Foxx) was at the goddamn Dallas football game, right? And now he just went and shot his special. And who's the special strongly based around? Diddy," he further claimed.
Choke claimed Foxx and Diddy were "bros" until something allegedly caused a rift between them.
Dennis L.A. White, another attendee, went to the second and third tapings of the show, and his recollections were slightly different.
White shared he heard Foxx say something more in line of: "People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would've been dead."
He also added he did not remember Foxx talking about the FBI or law enforcement, though he did say the actor spent a good portion of the sets discussing Diddy, and even making jokes about "baby oil".
