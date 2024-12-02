Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

Jamie Foxx Finally Vows to Reveal All About Mystery Illness After Conspiracy Theories Erupt He Was Poisoned by 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Composite picture of Jamie Foxx
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx has vowed to reveal what realy happened between himself and old friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jamie Foxx has vowed to explain the real reason behind his mystery illness amid conspiracy theories he was poisoned by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Baby Driver star, 56, will open up about the saga in his forthcoming Netflix special called What Had Happened Was.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Conspiracy theorists have linked Foxx's mysterious illness to Diddy, who was once close friends with the Ray star.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking on Sunday via his Instagram page, Foxx told his 17million followers: "Cannot say it enough that I am blessed to be able to tell my story in my own way so many people to thank so many people have prayed…"

The Texas native thanked fans in Atlanta, where he made his comeback to the standup stage, writing: "A big shout out to Atlanta you showed up and showed out made me feel at home made me feel safe after 18 years of not being on stage you made it feel like it was just yesterday… can't wait for everyone to experience the vibe that we had."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Some conspiracy theorists believe Foxx was poisoned by Diddy, forcing him into a career break.

Article continues below advertisement

On filming the special, the Oscar-winner added: "It was like going to church… we laughed… we had a few tears… but last, but not least we celebrated life… and second chances… cannot wait.”

Last month, RadarOnline.com revealed how Foxx will address the Diddy rumors in the special.

According to audience members, he discussed the shamed rapper at length.

Videographer Choke No Joke, who attended two of Foxx's three shows in Atlanta, revealed: "Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called What Had Happened Was and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show, I went to the last show."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Foxx will reveal all in his new Netflix stand-up special called What Had Happened Was.

MORE ON:
NEWS

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Choke claimed Foxx said during the tapings: "Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and (Foxx) is the one who called the FBI on (Combs)."

When asked if the comments were made as a "joke," Choke said: "I don't think he was joking."

He added: "Y'all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, 'cause to me — I'm a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody's setting up a punchline, and I know when you're serious.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Foxx admitted he 'called the feds' on Diddy, according to an audience member at one of his shows.

Article continues below advertisement

"After (Foxx) said, 'Diddy did something to me,' he said, 'And I'm the one who called the feds on him,'" Choke restated, adding Foxx might have done so because he was "scared."

"He disappeared, right? He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right? We see him at the game with (Dallas Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones, right?… We haven't seen him. As soon as Puff went to jail, (Foxx) was at the goddamn Dallas football game, right? And now he just went and shot his special. And who's the special strongly based around? Diddy," he further claimed.

Choke claimed Foxx and Diddy were "bros" until something allegedly caused a rift between them.

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis L.A. White, another attendee, went to the second and third tapings of the show, and his recollections were slightly different.

White shared he heard Foxx say something more in line of: "People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would've been dead."

He also added he did not remember Foxx talking about the FBI or law enforcement, though he did say the actor spent a good portion of the sets discussing Diddy, and even making jokes about "baby oil".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.