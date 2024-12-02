Joe Biden Slammed as 'Hypocritical Liar' After Pardoning Tormented Son Hunter in Bombshell U-Turn Amid Gun and Tax Charges: 'Everything this Administration Does is a Con'
Joe Biden has been branded a "hypocritical liar" after pardoning his son Hunter amid gun and tax charges — weeks after promising he would never take such action.
RadarOnline.com can reveal anger is mounting at the out-going president for his surprise U-turn, which was confirmed on Sunday.
Biden, 82, claimed his son was "unfairly prosecuted" as he announced his drastic decision, that's despite stating in June he would not pardon former crack addict Hunter, 54, after he was convicted of three firearm charges.
He said at the time: "I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him."
Following Donald Trump's win in the US presidential election last month, the White House again ruled out a pardon.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on November 8: "We've been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no."
But just two months before leaving the White House, Biden has used his powers to spare his youngest son from going to prison.
In a statement released by the White House, Biden said: "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter.
"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."
He added: "For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded.
"Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.
"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."
The pardon comes just days before Hunter’s December 12 sentencing for his conviction on federal gun charges.
Hunter was set to be sentenced in a separate criminal case on December 16, after pleading guilty in September to federal tax evasion charges.
The pardon spares the younger Biden from a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions.
Incoming President Trump, 78, blasted the decision.
Referencing those jailed for the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, he wrote: "Does the pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?
"Such an abuse and miscarriage of justice.
"That system of justice must be fixed and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people."
Critics also flocked to social media to vent their fury.
Writing on X, one user wrote: "We expected nothing less from geriatric Joe. He has shown himself to be a pathological liar his entire career," another added: "This is expected but still makes me mad. In Biden's statement about the pardon he had the nerve to say he has always told the truth to America! Barf!"
A third commented: "Biden lied to the public about pardoning just like Clinton and his affair."
