Joe Biden Slammed as 'Hypocritical Liar' After Pardoning Tormented Son Hunter in Bombshell U-Turn Amid Gun and Tax Charges: 'Everything this Administration Does is a Con'

Biden, 82, claimed his son was "unfairly prosecuted" as he announced his drastic decision, that's despite stating in June he would not pardon former crack addict Hunter, 54, after he was convicted of three firearm charges.

He said at the time: "I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him."

Following Donald Trump's win in the US presidential election last month, the White House again ruled out a pardon.