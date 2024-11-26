Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Most Horrific JonBenét Revelations — From her 'Child Abuse' Sketches to the Creepy Love Letter Pervert Suspect Sent Her From Jail

Photo of JonBenet Ramsey
Source: SOURCE: YOUTUBE

The unsolved murder is once again highlighted in a new Netflix documentary.

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

JonBenét Ramsey's murder has gone unsolved for close to 30 years but her death continues to baffle investigators and true crime fans everywhere.

In the wake of Netflix's new documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?, RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the most horrifying revelations to come out of the cold case.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey director netflix documentary reveals behind murder
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix's 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?' has the unsolved case in the spotlight again.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2016, Gary Oliva, one of the numerous suspects who have been accused of having something to do with Ramsey's murder, spoke out from inside the Boulder County Jail.

Oliva, at the time, said: "I made a pact with JonBenet's soul to always remember and keep her memory alive. You can take that as the rantings of a deranged pervert obsessed with the death of a small child."

Olivia gave RadarOnline.com a terrifying and intricate pencil sketch he'd drawn of the young girl, which showed the six-year-old deceased child smiling, bangs covering her forehead.

In all capitalized letters, Oliva wrote" "I LOVE YOU JONBENET", and added, "I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU".

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey director netflix documentary reveals behind murder
Source: NETFLIX

Ramsey was killed on December 25, 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia a convicted sex offender, was arrested in 2016 after he used public WiFi to upload images of children being sexually abused. He also had several images of Ramsey, including 19 pictures of her autopsy. He was released on parole earlier this year.

During the years since her death, sketches drawn by the child were also released and it may suggest the young beauty queen was being abused in the months before her death. Ramsey drew the pictures while in first grade at the Boulder Valley School in Boulder, Colorado, in 1996.

Two of Ramsey's drawings showed a smiling yellow-haired child in a bright pink dress. However, in another drawing, one stick figure has multiple limbs and no mouth.

Experts believe the mouthless character could be someone trying to silence Ramsey, with the numerous lines for legs being an indication of aggression, frustration, or anxiety.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey director netflix documentary reveals behind murder
Source: NETFLIX

Numerous theories have been offered since Ramsey's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Jeffrey Menzise, a former school psychologist, explained: “The drawings projected her unconscious mind onto a page, emotions and things she would not consciously say and might not have been able to articulate."

In another sketch, Ramsey depicted herself wearing a T-shirt, no pants, and a partially erased circular ring around her legs.

Renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole shared: “The line that encircles her bottom half could be a barrier of protection to stop anything from penetrating her,” and added that, more literally, the ring “could represent her panties".

MORE ON:
EXCLUSIVES

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

During her June 1998 interrogation, Ramsey's mother, Patsy, was “shocked” when confronted with news her strangled daughter may have been sexually abused.

While many have been suspected of murdering Ramsey, no one has officially been charged. In 2006, schoolteacher John Mark Karr confessed to the child's murder.

Karr, who was also connected to child pornography charges at the time, claimed to have drugged Ramsey, before sexually assaulting her, and killing her by accident. However, many of Karr's claims were disproven under scrutiny, and Ramsey's autopsy showed she wasn’t drugged,

Karr's DNA also did not match any found on the body.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey director netflix documentary reveals behind murder
Source: NETFLIX

The documentary also reveals suspects who could have been behind the murder.

Article continues below advertisement

All this comes as Ramsey's father, John, still believes the person behind his daughter's death will be found.

He shared: "We think the crime can be solved. We want to pressure the Boulder police to test DNA." Ramsey's autopsy determined she had been sexually assaulted and strangled. Her skull was also fractured, and unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.

Following her death, some accused John and his wife of their daughter's murder.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey director netflix documentary reveals behind murder
Source: NETFLIX

'We think the crime can be solved,' Ramsey's father said.

Article continues below advertisement

He told People: “Once your reputation is tarnished, rightly or wrongly, it never goes back to pure white. That's just life.”

John continued: "It doesn't bother me. I mean, we were so overwhelmed by kind people and caring people, and that 5 percent or 10 percent is irrelevant, and I'm not worried about it.”

He also believes a masked intruder who snuck inside the home of a preteen girl in Boulder nine months after his child's murder is the one responsible for her death, however, "the police blew it off as, ‘No, it's not the same.’"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.