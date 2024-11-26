EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Most Horrific JonBenét Revelations — From her 'Child Abuse' Sketches to the Creepy Love Letter Pervert Suspect Sent Her From Jail

In 2016, Gary Oliva, one of the numerous suspects who have been accused of having something to do with Ramsey's murder, spoke out from inside the Boulder County Jail.

Oliva, at the time, said: "I made a pact with JonBenet's soul to always remember and keep her memory alive. You can take that as the rantings of a deranged pervert obsessed with the death of a small child."

Olivia gave RadarOnline.com a terrifying and intricate pencil sketch he'd drawn of the young girl, which showed the six-year-old deceased child smiling, bangs covering her forehead.

In all capitalized letters, Oliva wrote" "I LOVE YOU JONBENET", and added, "I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU".