EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Most Horrific JonBenét Revelations — From her 'Child Abuse' Sketches to the Creepy Love Letter Pervert Suspect Sent Her From Jail
JonBenét Ramsey's murder has gone unsolved for close to 30 years but her death continues to baffle investigators and true crime fans everywhere.
In the wake of Netflix's new documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?, RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the most horrifying revelations to come out of the cold case.
In 2016, Gary Oliva, one of the numerous suspects who have been accused of having something to do with Ramsey's murder, spoke out from inside the Boulder County Jail.
Oliva, at the time, said: "I made a pact with JonBenet's soul to always remember and keep her memory alive. You can take that as the rantings of a deranged pervert obsessed with the death of a small child."
Olivia gave RadarOnline.com a terrifying and intricate pencil sketch he'd drawn of the young girl, which showed the six-year-old deceased child smiling, bangs covering her forehead.
In all capitalized letters, Oliva wrote" "I LOVE YOU JONBENET", and added, "I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU".
Olivia a convicted sex offender, was arrested in 2016 after he used public WiFi to upload images of children being sexually abused. He also had several images of Ramsey, including 19 pictures of her autopsy. He was released on parole earlier this year.
During the years since her death, sketches drawn by the child were also released and it may suggest the young beauty queen was being abused in the months before her death. Ramsey drew the pictures while in first grade at the Boulder Valley School in Boulder, Colorado, in 1996.
Two of Ramsey's drawings showed a smiling yellow-haired child in a bright pink dress. However, in another drawing, one stick figure has multiple limbs and no mouth.
Experts believe the mouthless character could be someone trying to silence Ramsey, with the numerous lines for legs being an indication of aggression, frustration, or anxiety.
Dr. Jeffrey Menzise, a former school psychologist, explained: “The drawings projected her unconscious mind onto a page, emotions and things she would not consciously say and might not have been able to articulate."
In another sketch, Ramsey depicted herself wearing a T-shirt, no pants, and a partially erased circular ring around her legs.
Renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole shared: “The line that encircles her bottom half could be a barrier of protection to stop anything from penetrating her,” and added that, more literally, the ring “could represent her panties".
During her June 1998 interrogation, Ramsey's mother, Patsy, was “shocked” when confronted with news her strangled daughter may have been sexually abused.
While many have been suspected of murdering Ramsey, no one has officially been charged. In 2006, schoolteacher John Mark Karr confessed to the child's murder.
Karr, who was also connected to child pornography charges at the time, claimed to have drugged Ramsey, before sexually assaulting her, and killing her by accident. However, many of Karr's claims were disproven under scrutiny, and Ramsey's autopsy showed she wasn’t drugged,
Karr's DNA also did not match any found on the body.
All this comes as Ramsey's father, John, still believes the person behind his daughter's death will be found.
He shared: "We think the crime can be solved. We want to pressure the Boulder police to test DNA." Ramsey's autopsy determined she had been sexually assaulted and strangled. Her skull was also fractured, and unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.
Following her death, some accused John and his wife of their daughter's murder.
He told People: “Once your reputation is tarnished, rightly or wrongly, it never goes back to pure white. That's just life.”
John continued: "It doesn't bother me. I mean, we were so overwhelmed by kind people and caring people, and that 5 percent or 10 percent is irrelevant, and I'm not worried about it.”
He also believes a masked intruder who snuck inside the home of a preteen girl in Boulder nine months after his child's murder is the one responsible for her death, however, "the police blew it off as, ‘No, it's not the same.’"
