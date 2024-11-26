'Cher Hated Sonny': Her Longtime Manager Reveals What She Really Thought About Her Husband

In Cher's just-released memoir, Cher: The Memoir - Part One, the entertainer admitted having suicidal thoughts while married to Bono.

She writes in her book: “I stepped barefoot onto the balcony of our suite and stared down. I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes I couldn’t imagine any other option.”

The 78-year-old admits she reached this point “five or six times”, but each time, she would think about her child, which helped pull her away from the suicidal thoughts.

This is not the first time Cher has opened up about her rocky marriage to Bono, even admitting he was not faithful.