The Ghost of Sonny Bono Blasts Back at Cher From Beyond the Grave: 'I Nearly Went Broke to Make Her the Star She is Today'
The ghost of Sonny Bono has blasted ex-wife Cher from beyond the grave as the hitmaker promotes her bombshell new memoir that included stories about their very rocky romance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the singer previously explained how he nearly "went broke" to help launch the very successful career of the iconic singer.
Cher and Sonny quickly became one of the 20th century's most iconic couples after skyrocketing to worldwide fame.
Between their incredible talent, iconic disco style, and romantic love songs — from the outside, the duo's romance looked picture-perfect.
Following their very nasty split, the two were never able to escape each other's presence and were often questioned about one another.
After he was asked about Cher's Oscar win, Sonny said at the time: "I feel very proud of Cher, but I wish she would take her win and leave me alone. She should just feel good about the success of Mask and forget about the days of Sonny and Cher."
Sonny was once accused of trying to "control" Cher's career — which he quickly shot down before his death in 1998.
He added: "I nearly went broke to make her the star she is today."
Following their nasty split in 1974, the duo attempted to keep their TV show going, as well as maintain a professional relationship.
After the relationship fizzled, Cher went on to discuss the behind-the-scenes horror to Barbara Walters.
Sonny admitted he was "unaware of the awkward way she felt about me."
He continued: "When I did the show, I put the whole focus on Cher in order for her to attain the career she desired. She has wanted a lot of things. She wanted to be a rock 'n' roll star, a TV star, a movie star. She's gotten all of them.
"It's so painful when she gets on national TV and says things like 'I always wanted to become a movie star, but was controlled by Sonny.'"
Sonny continued: "I hocked all our furniture and the valuables to write and finance a movie for Cher to star in. I practically went broke trying to prove she had the talent that everyone now knows she has. She's an incredible actress. I always knew that."
Cher's new memoir, Cher: The Memoir - Part One, is filled with more stories about their marriage and nasty split.
In the book, the singer wrote that she had "suicidal" thoughts during her marriage to Sonny.
She penned: “I stepped barefoot onto the balcony of our suite and stared down. I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes, I couldn’t imagine any other option.”
Cher admitted she reached this point “five or six times”, but would think about her child, which helped pull her away from the suicidal thoughts.
