The Ghost of Sonny Bono Blasts Back at Cher From Beyond the Grave: 'I Nearly Went Broke to Make Her the Star She is Today'

Following their very nasty split, the two were never able to escape each other's presence and were often questioned about one another.

After he was asked about Cher's Oscar win, Sonny said at the time: "I feel very proud of Cher, but I wish she would take her win and leave me alone. She should just feel good about the success of Mask and forget about the days of Sonny and Cher."

Sonny was once accused of trying to "control" Cher's career — which he quickly shot down before his death in 1998.

He added: "I nearly went broke to make her the star she is today."