MAGA Cheerleader Hulk Hogan Declares He's Next For a Spot on Donald Trump's 'Mad' Cabinet: 'My President Said I'd Be Great to Run Physical Fitness Council'
Hulk Hogan believes he will be the next Donald Trump loyalist to secure a place on the President-elect’s cabinet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the wrestling great, real name Terry Bolea, is pushing for a pivotal role within the new set-up and claims he discussed heading up a "Physical Fitness Council" with the business mogul.
Hogan explained: "My president said, 'You know something, you'd be great to run the President's Council on Physical Fitness.'"
Hogan, who lauded Trump while acting as a guest speaker at his Madison Square Garden rally last month, went onto reveal he discussed the subject of "nutrition" with Robert F Kennedy Jr, who Trump recently appointed as Health Secretary.
He said: "At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition and how many foreign countries won't even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America.
"It's so bad and it's poisoned a generation of kids.
"And at the end of the day, we started talking about physical fitness."
According to the WWE great, that's when Trump pitched the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition gig.
The Republican nominee told Hogan he'd be a great fit because "you're 71, you still got that Trump pump-on brother.
"And it would be great if you got all the kids in America in shape," Hogan continued.
The wrestler suggested, however, that he was semi-retired.
Hogan added to Fox News: "My thing is I'm a beach bum, brother, I love staying on the beach.
"But you never know, it could happen."
- Frail Hulk Hogan, 71, at Center of Health Fears as He Struggles to Rip Off Shirt During Bizarre Appearance at Donald Trump's 'Nazi-Style' Madison Square Garden Rally
- Donald Trump Hunkers Down With 'Mad MAGA Cabal' — Including Egomaniacal Elon Musk, Anti-Vaxxer RFK JR and Wife-Beater Dana White
- WATCH: Footage From Inside Trump's 'War Room' Reveals The Don Was Fueled by Coke, Junk Food and Social Media Addiction in Final Days of Election
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Many people have already raised eyebrows about Trump's unorthodox cabinet picks so far.
The 78-year-old MAGA man has so far picked Pete Hegseth as Defence Secretary, Kennedy Junior as Health Secretary and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.
It's not unusual for a well-known athlete to serve in the chairmanship role.
And in the past, the position has served as a launchpad for athletes moving into Republican politics.
Former NFL great Herschel Walker was a Trump pick and served as co-chair from 2019 to 2020.
He later unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for Senate in Georgia.
Arnold Schwarzenegger served as chairman from 1990 to 1993, a decade before serving as California's governor as a Republican.
Lynn Swann, a former Pittsburgh Steeler, served as chairman from 2002 to 2005, before unsuccessfully running as a Republican for governor of Pennsylvania.
Other athletes charged with running the President's Council included New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes, Olympic volleyballer Misty May-Treanor and professional bodybuilder Lee Haney.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Hogan had secretly been battling health issues before his appearance at Madison Square Garden.
A source told us: "The Hulk has not been in a good way for a long time, but this display shows how bad things have gotten.
"He is already struggling to walk from his wrestling days, and now it appears his muscles are wasting away."
They continued: "His old self would have found it embarrassing, but he pushed himself really hard in the past and there's nothing he can do about this.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.