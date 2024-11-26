MAGA Cheerleader Hulk Hogan Declares He's Next For a Spot on Donald Trump's 'Mad' Cabinet: 'My President Said I'd Be Great to Run Physical Fitness Council'

Hogan explained: "My president said, 'You know something, you'd be great to run the President's Council on Physical Fitness.'"

Hogan, who lauded Trump while acting as a guest speaker at his Madison Square Garden rally last month, went onto reveal he discussed the subject of "nutrition" with Robert F Kennedy Jr, who Trump recently appointed as Health Secretary.

He said: "At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition and how many foreign countries won't even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America.

"It's so bad and it's poisoned a generation of kids.

"And at the end of the day, we started talking about physical fitness."