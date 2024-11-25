Your tip
Cher's Secret Past: The Two Managers Who Discovered Sonny and Cher Reveal the Startling Never-Before-Told Story of the Superstars' Early Days

Composite photo of Cher and Sonny Bono
Source: MEGA

Sonny Bono and Cher were discovered by managers Brian Stone and Charlie Greene in the 1960s.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Veteran singer Cher had zero fashion sense, no makeup and even had issues with personal hygiene when she was an aspiring singer, her former managers claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Brian Stone and Charlie Greene, who discovered the star in the 1960s when she was a back-up singer with future husband Sonny Bono, had huge doubts over whether the star could make it in the industry.

chers agonizing break up with sonny kiss young guitarist ended it
Source: MEGA

Sonny and Cher were not married when they first linked up with managers.

They also claimed she wasted her time watching soaps and eating junk food — and flirted with British rockers Roger Daltrey and Rod Stewart.

Describing Cher, now 78, as a youngster, Greene said: "Cher was only 17, a waif.

"She had pimples all over her face, a really bad complexion, and her hair just hung straight down.

"She had no sense of fashion — just a pair of worn jeans and a T-shirt.

"She did even have lingerie."

He added: "Cher had one bra and she wore Sonny's Fruit of the Loom underwear."

sonny cher divorce agreement dusted off for royalties
Source: MEGA

Cher had no 'fashion sense' and 'no makeup' according to the men who discovered her.

On Cher having no real sense of personal hygiene, Stone said: "It wasn't until she met Charlie's girlfriend, a high-end fashion model named Marci (who later married Greene) that she learned about that kind of stuff.

"But it wasn't really Cher’s fault, she had no real home life as a youngster.

"Her mother Georgia was married again and again, and there was no stability in the home."

He added: "Georgia wasn’t happy about Cher’s involvement with Sonny.

"Maybe it was because he was so much older than Cher — he had about 12 years on her.

"But Cher's mom didn’t have to worry about her daughter marrying Sonny Bono then — they never were married while we managed them up to early 1966."

MORE ON:
Cher

chers secret past the two managers who discovered sonny and cher reveal the startling never before told story of the superstars early days
Source: MEGA

Sonny and Cher were married for 11 years officially.

Cher and Bono, who died in 1988 aged 62, claimed they got married in 1964, but Greene says otherwise.

He continued: "We knew they were just living together, and they felt there was no reason to get married.

"But in mid-1965, when they became stars and the hottest couple in America, role models for young marrieds around the world, we knew they had to get married — legally.

"Sonny wanted nothing to do with it. He knew it would be impossible for them to walk into a justice of the peace and get married in secret.

"They were as famous as Madonna and Sean Penn."

chers secret past the two managers who discovered sonny and cher reveal the startling never before told story of the superstars early days
Source: MEGA

Cher spent most of her day 'watching soaps and eating junk food'.

Stone and Greene said Cher and Bono, who later split in 1975, lived with Cher's mom - despite Georgia's opposition to their relationship.

But they later moved into a house owned by Stone.

In a recently resurfaced Star magazine interview, Greene recalled: "Cher never liked to get up before noon, and she'd just lie around eating soap operas and eating junk food — cookies or candy.

"Sonny was the cook and he would whip up Italian specialties."

He added: "Cher never used to worry about weight.

"She never liked her appearance.

"She thought her breasts were too small and she was concerned about her face."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

