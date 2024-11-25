Cher's Secret Past: The Two Managers Who Discovered Sonny and Cher Reveal the Startling Never-Before-Told Story of the Superstars' Early Days
Veteran singer Cher had zero fashion sense, no makeup and even had issues with personal hygiene when she was an aspiring singer, her former managers claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Brian Stone and Charlie Greene, who discovered the star in the 1960s when she was a back-up singer with future husband Sonny Bono, had huge doubts over whether the star could make it in the industry.
They also claimed she wasted her time watching soaps and eating junk food — and flirted with British rockers Roger Daltrey and Rod Stewart.
Describing Cher, now 78, as a youngster, Greene said: "Cher was only 17, a waif.
"She had pimples all over her face, a really bad complexion, and her hair just hung straight down.
"She had no sense of fashion — just a pair of worn jeans and a T-shirt.
"She did even have lingerie."
He added: "Cher had one bra and she wore Sonny's Fruit of the Loom underwear."
On Cher having no real sense of personal hygiene, Stone said: "It wasn't until she met Charlie's girlfriend, a high-end fashion model named Marci (who later married Greene) that she learned about that kind of stuff.
"But it wasn't really Cher’s fault, she had no real home life as a youngster.
"Her mother Georgia was married again and again, and there was no stability in the home."
He added: "Georgia wasn’t happy about Cher’s involvement with Sonny.
"Maybe it was because he was so much older than Cher — he had about 12 years on her.
"But Cher's mom didn’t have to worry about her daughter marrying Sonny Bono then — they never were married while we managed them up to early 1966."
- The Five Biggest Bombshells From Cher’s Emotional Rollercoaster Memoir Revealed — From Wild Living to Affair and Suicidal Despair
- 'Unrecognizable': Marilyn Monroe's Mortician Tells All, Reveals Her Body Was Covered In Purple Blotches After Sudden Death
- Debbie Harry Admits To Plastic Surgery, Compares It To A 'Flu Shot'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Cher and Bono, who died in 1988 aged 62, claimed they got married in 1964, but Greene says otherwise.
He continued: "We knew they were just living together, and they felt there was no reason to get married.
"But in mid-1965, when they became stars and the hottest couple in America, role models for young marrieds around the world, we knew they had to get married — legally.
"Sonny wanted nothing to do with it. He knew it would be impossible for them to walk into a justice of the peace and get married in secret.
Stone and Greene said Cher and Bono, who later split in 1975, lived with Cher's mom - despite Georgia's opposition to their relationship.
But they later moved into a house owned by Stone.
In a recently resurfaced Star magazine interview, Greene recalled: "Cher never liked to get up before noon, and she'd just lie around eating soap operas and eating junk food — cookies or candy.
"Sonny was the cook and he would whip up Italian specialties."
He added: "Cher never used to worry about weight.
"She never liked her appearance.
"She thought her breasts were too small and she was concerned about her face."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.