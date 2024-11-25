Conservative Windbag Tucker Carlson 'Doesn't Care' If No-One Believes His Crazed Belief He Was Once Clawed in Bed By Demon
Conservative gasbag Tucker Carlson is igniting nightmare fuel – the former FOX News firebrand claimed he was once clawed bloody in bed by a demon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Carlson, 55, described his spooky brush with "something unseen" in the Christianities? documentary.
The newsman initially believed he was having "the weirdest dream," but he explained that he had discovered "four claw marks on either side, underneath my arm and left shoulder" which he said "were bleeding".
Shockingly, Carlson said his wife and four dogs were snoozing nearby and weren't awakened by the disturbing incident.
The bigmouth blabbed he contacted his assistant, an evangelical Christian, who suggested he was probably accosted by a devilish intruder.
"I'm not from a – what do they call it faith tradition that talks about things like that or even acknowledges their existence”, admitted Carlson, who says the scars from the gouges lasted at least 18 months.
- 'Little Fussy Man': Tucker Carlson Berates Ex-Fox News Colleague Chris Wallace During Ugly Donald Trump Interview
- ‘It’s All An Act’: CNN Trashes Fox News Rival Tucker Carlson As Courageless After Donald Trump Interview
- Ben Shapiro Accuses Tucker Carlson of 'Simply Lying' About His Policies in Ongoing Feud Over the Middle East
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
This isn't the first time the FOX reject has discussed otherworldly evil.
During a discussion with Russia's warmongering president Vladimir Putin, the journalist jawed: "Demonic possession is real, I happen to know for a fact."
Blunt-talking Carlson confided the frightening moment made him further explore his faith and read the Bible.
But he also acknowledges he's still mystified by the encounter – even as naysayers contended he may have been accidentally scratched by a sleep-running puppy.
Carlson barked: "It didn't make any sense and it doesn't now. No one has to believe me, i don't care. But that happened to me."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.