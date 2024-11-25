Melania's Bedroom Demands Exposed: How the First Lady 'Renegotiated' Terms of 'Profitable' Prenup — To Ensure 'Separate White House Living Quarters'
First Lady Melania Trump's bedroom demands have been exposed just weeks after her husband Donald won the historic presidential election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that before her husband makes his big return to the White House in January 2025, the former supermodel made strict demands regarding their marriage.
President-elect Trump might be the next commander-in-chief, but his wife is in charge when it comes to their very famous romance.
An insider revealed: "Melania knew she had Donald over a barrel going into the 2024 campaign.
"She knew he needed her support and she made the most of the moment."
As President Trump prepares for his second term, the arrangements requested by Melania might be the same as the first round following his 2016 presidential election victory.
The source added: "It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first-go round there."
"They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."
Despite approaching 20 years of marriage in January, the insider added: "To put it succinctly, Melania finds Donald revolting."
A rep for President Trump denied the alleged relationship deal.
Even though Melania remained out of the spotlight during the 2024 campaign trail, she made a surprise appearance to support her husband at the massive rally in New York City just days before he won the election.
She was also by his side on Election Day, along with their rarely-seen son Barron, 18.
- SEPARATE LIVES: First Lady-Elect Melania Trump Set to Dramatically Snub The White House — Plans to Live in D.C. Part-Time as Part of Renegotiated Prenup With The Don
- Melania Trump Renegotiated Prenup Agreement Before Donald's 2024 Primary and Indictments: Report
- Ex-Prez Donald & Melania Trump 'Living Separate Lives' Despite Putting On A United Front Following His Indictment, Sources Claim
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
As previously reported, the former supermodel will be splitting her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.
The couple's only child together, Barron, is attending college as a freshman at NYU and living in the Big Apple.
According to CNN, sources claimed that Melania's close friend group in Florida also influenced her decision to continue living in the state during President Trump's second term.
While Melania is not expected to move into the White House with her husband full-time, she will likely travel frequently to attend presidential engagements.
During President Trump's lengthy campaign trail, he faced several legal woes — all while "quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement."
According to Page Six: "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement."
Last week, Trump scored a massive victory after a judge delayed his sentencing in the hush money case indefinitely.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.