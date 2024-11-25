Melania's Bedroom Demands Exposed: How the First Lady 'Renegotiated' Terms of 'Profitable' Prenup — To Ensure 'Separate White House Living Quarters'

Melania's bedroom demands have been exposed just weeks after her husband Donald won the historic presidential election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that before her husband makes his big return to the White House in January 2025, the former supermodel made strict demands regarding their marriage.

President-elect Trump might be the next commander-in-chief, but his wife is in charge when it comes to their very famous romance.

An insider revealed: "Melania knew she had Donald over a barrel going into the 2024 campaign.

"She knew he needed her support and she made the most of the moment."