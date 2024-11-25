Your tip
Melania's Bedroom Demands Exposed: How the First Lady 'Renegotiated' Terms of 'Profitable' Prenup — To Ensure 'Separate White House Living Quarters'

donald melania trumps relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Melania's bedroom demands have been exposed just weeks after her husband Donald won the historic presidential election.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

First Lady Melania Trump's bedroom demands have been exposed just weeks after her husband Donald won the historic presidential election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that before her husband makes his big return to the White House in January 2025, the former supermodel made strict demands regarding their marriage.

melania trump plans to split time between dc and nyc
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Melania renegotiated her prenup terms amid Trump's legal woes.

President-elect Trump might be the next commander-in-chief, but his wife is in charge when it comes to their very famous romance.

An insider revealed: "Melania knew she had Donald over a barrel going into the 2024 campaign.

"She knew he needed her support and she made the most of the moment."

As President Trump prepares for his second term, the arrangements requested by Melania might be the same as the first round following his 2016 presidential election victory.

The source added: "It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first-go round there."

"They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."

first lady melania trump plastic surgery rumors mar a lago polling
Source: MEGA

The couple will be celebrating 20 years of marriage in January.

Despite approaching 20 years of marriage in January, the insider added: "To put it succinctly, Melania finds Donald revolting."

A rep for President Trump denied the alleged relationship deal.

Even though Melania remained out of the spotlight during the 2024 campaign trail, she made a surprise appearance to support her husband at the massive rally in New York City just days before he won the election.

She was also by his side on Election Day, along with their rarely-seen son Barron, 18.

first lady melania trump plastic surgery rumors mar a lago polling
Source: Twitter @Sangitajadon95

The former supermodel will be splitting her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple's only child together, Barron, is attending college as a freshman at NYU and living in the Big Apple.

The couple's only child together, Barron, is attending college as a freshman at NYU and living in the Big Apple.

According to CNN, sources claimed that Melania's close friend group in Florida also influenced her decision to continue living in the state during President Trump's second term.

While Melania is not expected to move into the White House with her husband full-time, she will likely travel frequently to attend presidential engagements.

donald melania trumps relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Last week, Trump scored a massive victory after a judge delayed his sentencing in the hush money case indefinitely.

During President Trump's lengthy campaign trail, he faced several legal woes — all while "quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement."

According to Page Six: "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement."

first lady melania trump plastic surgery rumors mar a lago polling
Source: MEGA

Melania is accused of using a body double.

