Matt LeBlanc Sparks Fears Among Closest Friends He Is Doomed to Die Like Tragic Matthew Perry: 'He's Alone, Reclusive, Obese and Struggling With Fame'
Bloated Matt LeBlanc's bedraggled appearance is sparking fears the 57-year-old funnyman could meet an early end – like his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry.
The grizzled former hunk, who hasn't performed professionally in front of cameras since the 2021 Friends reunion special, looked nothing like his signature sitcom character Joey Tribbiani, during an outing with his 20-year-old daughter, Marina, on Oct. 30 – two days after the one-year anniversary of close buddy Perry's fatal overdose at 54, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Matt's basically retired and doesn't seem to care how disheveled or grossly overweight he is," an insider said.
Although LeBlanc's rep denies our story, the insider insisted: "He's been depressed since Matthew's death. His encounter with overweight Matthew appears to have sent him spiraling down a similar dangerous path. Matt's always been a big bear of a guy, but now he's sporting a big gut-and that's not healthy."
In fact, sources dished the doughy dude has packed on 20 pounds to crush the scale at a shocking 240lbs.
Sadly, the onetime Top Gear host is also being weighed down by the deaths of three other pals – German racing pioneer Sabine Schmitz in March 2021 from a rare vulvar cancer, Friends supporting actor James Michael Tyler in October 2021 from prostate cancer, and pro rally driver Ken Block in January 2023 due to a freak snowmobile accident.
"The loss of so many friends made Matt realize he and his Friends co-stars are just these disposable cult figures. Yes, he's richer beyond his wildest dreams, but there's no meaning or relevance in his life – none that Matt can see anyway", the insider added.
"Like Matthew, Matt's had a hard time adjusting since Friends went off the air in 2004. He had, like, maybe one successful show after that – Episodes, which openly mocked the phenomenal success of Friends. Besides that, none of his projects have given him the fame and respect he desperately wanted."
What's more, sources said, the longtime car fanatic has shockingly switched gears from acting to run a California dealership for second-hand luxury rides, igniting concerns about his behavior and state of mind! But that's not all, according to the insider, who blabbed LeBlanc also feels he's been a "total failure in relationships" – just like Perry.
The Joey alum's marriage to Melissa McKnight, Marina's mom, ended in divorce in 2006 after just three years, and his eight-year romance with Better Off Ted beauty Andrea Anders fizzled in 2015.
According to our spy, he is resigned to being single for the rest of his life.
"He's been alone now for many years", the insider noted. "He's disappeared from view and has let his once athletic physique morph into obesity.
"People around him are convinced he needs an emotional intervention fast – or he'll follow the same destructive path of Matthew."
